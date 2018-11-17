Listen Live Sports

...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 17, 2018 10:46 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday

1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Thursday.

2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42. Next: vs. Mississippi, Thursday.

3. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.

4. Baylor (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Friday.

5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Sunday.

7. Stanford (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (2-0) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Thursday.

9. Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 10 South Carolina, Sunday.

10. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Sunday.

11. Texas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Friday.

12. Tennessee (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Sunday.

13. Iowa (4-0) beat N.C. Central 106-39. Next: vs. West Virginia, Friday.

14. Georgia (2-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77. Next: vs. Princeton, Thursday.

16. Missouri (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. SIU Edwardsville, Monday.

17. N.C. State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Radford, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Sunday.

19. Marquette (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. UIC, Saturday.

20. Texas A&M (2-1) did not play. Next: at Little Rock, Tuesday.

21. South Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

22. Arizona State (1-1) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

23. California (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday.

24. Miami (4-0) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

25. Minnesota (3-0) beat San Diego 53-48. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.

