1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Thursday.
2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42. Next: vs. Mississippi, Thursday.
3. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.
4. Baylor (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Friday.
5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday.
6. Mississippi State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Sunday.
7. Stanford (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.
8. Oregon State (2-0) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Thursday.
9. Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 10 South Carolina, Sunday.
10. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Sunday.
11. Texas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Friday.
12. Tennessee (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Sunday.
13. Iowa (4-0) beat N.C. Central 106-39. Next: vs. West Virginia, Friday.
14. Georgia (2-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77. Next: vs. Princeton, Thursday.
16. Missouri (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. SIU Edwardsville, Monday.
17. N.C. State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Radford, Sunday.
18. Syracuse (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Sunday.
19. Marquette (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. UIC, Saturday.
20. Texas A&M (2-1) did not play. Next: at Little Rock, Tuesday.
21. South Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.
22. Arizona State (1-1) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.
23. California (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday.
24. Miami (4-0) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.
25. Minnesota (3-0) beat San Diego 53-48. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.
