The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 9, 2018 6:17 pm
 
Friday

1. Notre Dame (1-0) beat Harvard 103-58. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Monday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

4. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (1-0) at Chattanooga. Next: at Boise State, Monday, Nov. 19.

6. Mississippi State (1-0) at Virginia. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

7. Stanford (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Idaho, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (0-0) vs. Cal Poly. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

9. Maryland (0-0) vs. Coppin State. Next: vs. Dayton, Sunday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (1-0) did not play. Next: at North Texas, Monday.

13. Iowa (1-0) vs. Oral Roberts. Next: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday.

14. Georgia (0-0) vs. St. Bonaventure. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.

15. DePaul (0-0) vs. Green Bay. Next: vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, Friday.

16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Saturday.

19. Marquette (1-0) vs. Montana State. Next: vs. Delaware or Northern Iowa, Sunday.

20. Texas A&M (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (1-0) vs. Albany. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

23. Arizona State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (1-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (2-0) beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60. Next: vs. Hartford or Morgan State, Sunday.

