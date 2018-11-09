Friday

1. Notre Dame (1-0) beat Harvard 103-58. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Monday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

4. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (2-0) beat Chattanooga 75-49. Next: at Boise State, Monday, Nov. 19.

6. Mississippi State (2-0) beat Virginia 72-44. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

7. Stanford (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Idaho, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (0-0) vs. Cal Poly. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

9. Maryland (1-0) beat Coppin State 93-36. Next: vs. Dayton, Sunday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (1-0) did not play. Next: at North Texas, Monday.

13. Iowa (1-0) vs. Oral Roberts. Next: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday.

14. Georgia (1-0) beat St. Bonaventure 67-40. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.

15. DePaul (0-0) vs. Green Bay. Next: vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, Friday.

16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Saturday.

19. Marquette (1-0) vs. Montana State. Next: vs. Delaware or Northern Iowa, Sunday.

20. Texas A&M (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (2-0) beat Albany 74-37. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

23. Arizona State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (1-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (2-0) beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60. Next: vs. Hartford or Morgan State, Sunday.

