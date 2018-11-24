Saturday

1. Notre Dame (5-0) vs. No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 12 Iowa, Thursday.

2. UConn (4-0) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 16 DePaul, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (5-0) at Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday, Dec. 2.

4. Baylor (5-0) vs. Georgetown. Next: at No. 13 South Carolina, Sunday, Dec. 2.

5. Louisville (4-0) vs. Hartford. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Monday.

6. Mississippi State (5-0) vs. Jackson State. Next: at Little Rock, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (6-0) beat Georgia 58-51. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

8. Stanford (4-0) vs. American. Next: at Hawaii, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (5-0) vs. No. 1 Notre Dame. Next: vs. La Salle, Saturday.

10. Texas (4-0) vs. Michigan. Next: vs. Ball State, Duke, Fordham or Washington, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (4-0) vs. UAB. Next: at Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 2.

12. Iowa (5-0) vs. Florida State. Next: at No. 1 Notre Dame, Thursday.

13. South Carolina (3-1) vs. Drake. Next: vs. Dayton, Wednesday.

14. Syracuse (4-0) vs. No. 16 DePaul. Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Thursday.

15. N.C. State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

16. DePaul (4-0) vs. No. 14 Syracuse. Next: vs. Savannah State, Monday.

17. South Florida (4-2) vs. UCLA. Next: vs. New Hampshire, Friday.

18. California (5-0) at San Diego. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Sunday, Dec. 2.

19. Arizona State (2-1) vs. Southern Illinois. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

20. Texas A&M (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

21. Missouri (3-1) vs. Quinnipiac. Next: vs. Ball State, Duke, Fordham or Washington, Sunday.

22. Marquette (2-0) vs. UIC. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Wednesday.

23. Minnesota (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Thursday.

24. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Sunday.

25. West Virginia (3-1) vs. Eastern Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 21 Missouri, Sunday, Dec. 2.

