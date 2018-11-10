Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 10, 2018 6:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Notre Dame (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Monday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (2-0) beat No. 18 Syracuse 75-73. Next: at Utah State, Wednesday.

4. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday, Nov. 19.

6. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

7. Stanford (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Idaho, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

9. Maryland (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dayton, Sunday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (1-0) did not play. Next: at North Texas, Monday.

13. Iowa (2-0) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday.

14. Georgia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.

15. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, Friday.

16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (1-1) lost to No. 3 Oregon 75-73. Next: vs. No. 20 Texas A&M, Wednesday.

19. Marquette (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Sunday.

20. Texas A&M (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

23. Arizona State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (1-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hartford, Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline