By The Associated Press

Saturday

1. Notre Dame (6-0) beat No. 9 Oregon State 91-81. Next: vs. No. 12 Iowa, Thursday.

2. UConn (5-0) beat Purdue 86-40. Next: vs. No. 16 DePaul, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (6-0) beat Saint Mary’s 79-55. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday, Dec. 2.

4. Baylor (6-0) beat Georgetown 67-46. Next: at No. 13 South Carolina, Sunday, Dec. 2.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (5-0) beat Hartford 86-69. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Monday.

6. Mississippi State (6-0) beat Jackson State 105-38. Next: at Little Rock, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (6-0) beat Georgia 58-51. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

8. Stanford (5-0) beat American 71-49. Next: at Hawaii, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (5-1) lost to No. 1 Notre Dame 91-81. Next: vs. La Salle, Saturday.

10. Texas (5-0) beat Michigan 69-52. Next: vs. Fordham, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (5-0) beat UAB 73-69. Next: at Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 2.

12. Iowa (5-1) lost to Florida State 71-67. Next: at No. 1 Notre Dame, Thursday.

13. South Carolina (3-1) vs. Drake. Next: vs. Dayton, Wednesday.

14. Syracuse (5-0) beat No. 16 DePaul 83-81, OT. Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Thursday.

15. N.C. State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

16. DePaul (4-1) lost to No. 14 Syracuse 83-81, OT. Next: vs. Savannah State, Monday.

17. South Florida (5-2) beat UCLA 60-56. Next: vs. New Hampshire, Friday.

18. California (6-0) beat San Diego 70-53. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Sunday, Dec. 2.

19. Arizona State (3-1) beat Southern Illinois 82-38. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

20. Texas A&M (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

21. Missouri (4-1) beat Quinnipiac 65-51. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.

22. Marquette (3-0) beat UIC 96-32. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Wednesday.

23. Minnesota (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Thursday.

24. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Sunday.

25. West Virginia (4-1) beat Eastern Kentucky 81-39. Next: vs. No. 21 Missouri, Sunday, Dec. 2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.