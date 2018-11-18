Women’s Top 25 Fared Week

1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Pennsylvania 75-55; beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77.
2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42.
3. Oregon (4-0) beat Utah State 88-58; beat Buffalo 102-82.
4. Baylor (4-0) beat Southern 94-49.
5. Louisville (2-0) did not play.
6. Mississippi State (4-0) beat Lamar 104-53; beat Coppin State 110-38.
7. Stanford (3-0) beat San Francisco 96-62.
8. Oregon State (3-0) beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-33; beat Saint Mary’s 89-56.
9. Maryland (4-0) beat George Washington 69-30; beat No. 10 South Carolina 85-61.
10. South Carolina (2-1) beat Clemson 69-57; lost to No. 9 Maryland 85-61.
11. Texas (3-0) beat North Texas 64-54; beat McNeese State 96-40.
12. Tennessee (3-0) beat UNC Asheville 73-46; beat Florida A&M 96-31.
13. Iowa (4-0) beat Western Kentucky 104-67; beat N.C. Central 106-39.
14. Georgia (2-2) lost to UCLA 80-69; lost to Georgia Tech 63-53.
15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77.
16. Missouri (2-1) beat Missouri State 65-61; lost to Green Bay 56-49.
17. N.C. State (4-0) beat Vanderbilt 74-54; beat Radford 75-58.
18. Syracuse (3-1) beat No. 20 Texas A&M 75-65; beat Bucknell 70-56.
19. Marquette (3-1) lost to No. 24 Miami 63-55.
20. Texas A&M (2-1) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 75-65.
21. South Florida (4-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39; beat Oklahoma 87-70.
22. Arizona State (2-1) beat Arkansas 88-85.
23. California (4-0) beat BYU 70-52; beat Pacific 81-69.
24. Miami (4-1) beat No. 19 Marquette 63-55; lost to Iowa State 75-52.
25. Minnesota (3-0) beat Xavier 78-53; beat San Diego 53-48.
