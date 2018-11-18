Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared Week

November 18, 2018 10:21 pm
 
1 min read
1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Pennsylvania 75-55; beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77.

2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42.

3. Oregon (4-0) beat Utah State 88-58; beat Buffalo 102-82.

4. Baylor (4-0) beat Southern 94-49.

5. Louisville (2-0) did not play.

6. Mississippi State (4-0) beat Lamar 104-53; beat Coppin State 110-38.

7. Stanford (3-0) beat San Francisco 96-62.

8. Oregon State (3-0) beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-33; beat Saint Mary’s 89-56.

9. Maryland (4-0) beat George Washington 69-30; beat No. 10 South Carolina 85-61.

10. South Carolina (2-1) beat Clemson 69-57; lost to No. 9 Maryland 85-61.

11. Texas (3-0) beat North Texas 64-54; beat McNeese State 96-40.

12. Tennessee (3-0) beat UNC Asheville 73-46; beat Florida A&M 96-31.

13. Iowa (4-0) beat Western Kentucky 104-67; beat N.C. Central 106-39.

14. Georgia (2-2) lost to UCLA 80-69; lost to Georgia Tech 63-53.

15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77.

16. Missouri (2-1) beat Missouri State 65-61; lost to Green Bay 56-49.

17. N.C. State (4-0) beat Vanderbilt 74-54; beat Radford 75-58.

18. Syracuse (3-1) beat No. 20 Texas A&M 75-65; beat Bucknell 70-56.

19. Marquette (3-1) lost to No. 24 Miami 63-55.

20. Texas A&M (2-1) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 75-65.

21. South Florida (4-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39; beat Oklahoma 87-70.

22. Arizona State (2-1) beat Arkansas 88-85.

23. California (4-0) beat BYU 70-52; beat Pacific 81-69.

24. Miami (4-1) beat No. 19 Marquette 63-55; lost to Iowa State 75-52.

25. Minnesota (3-0) beat Xavier 78-53; beat San Diego 53-48.

