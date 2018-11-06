Tuesday

1. Notre Dame (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (0-0) at Alaska. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

4. Baylor (0-0) vs. Nicholls State. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Thursday.

5. Louisville (0-0) at Western Kentucky. Next: at Chattanooga, Friday.

6. Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Southeast Missouri. Next: at Virginia, Friday.

7. Stanford (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Davis, Wednesday.

8. Oregon State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Friday.

9. Maryland (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Friday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Duquesne, Thursday.

13. Iowa (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Friday.

14. Georgia (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday.

15. DePaul (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Friday.

16. Missouri (0-0) at Western Illinois. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Wednesday.

18. Syracuse (0-0) vs. North Dakota. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Saturday.

19. Marquette (1-0) beat South Dakota State 91-52. Next: vs. Montana State, Friday.

20. Texas A&M (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rice, Wednesday. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (0-0) at Ohio State. Next: vs. Albany, Friday.

23. Arizona State (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (0-0) vs. Houston. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (0-0) at FIU. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Friday.

