Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 6, 2018 3:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tuesday

1. Notre Dame (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (0-0) at Alaska. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

4. Baylor (0-0) vs. Nicholls State. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Thursday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (0-0) at Western Kentucky. Next: at Chattanooga, Friday.

6. Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Southeast Missouri. Next: at Virginia, Friday.

7. Stanford (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Davis, Wednesday.

8. Oregon State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Friday.

9. Maryland (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Friday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Duquesne, Thursday.

13. Iowa (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Friday.

14. Georgia (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday.

15. DePaul (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Friday.

16. Missouri (0-0) at Western Illinois. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Wednesday.

18. Syracuse (0-0) vs. North Dakota. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Saturday.

19. Marquette (1-0) beat South Dakota State 91-52. Next: vs. Montana State, Friday.

20. Texas A&M (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rice, Wednesday. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (0-0) at Ohio State. Next: vs. Albany, Friday.

23. Arizona State (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (0-0) vs. Houston. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (0-0) at FIU. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history