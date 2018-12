Women’s Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Friday’s Games

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Drake at Vancouver (British Columbia) Convention Centre East, 9 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. St. John’s at UVI Sports & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon vs. UC Riverside at McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, Calif., 3 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. South Dakota State at South Point Casino Arena, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 19 Arizona State at South Point Casino Arena, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Morgan State at Coliseo Ruben Zayas Montanez, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Noon

No. 8 Stanford vs. Florida Gulf Coast at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 13 South Carolina at Vancouver (British Columbia) Convention Centre East, 11:30 p.m.

No. 10 Texas vs. Quinnipiac at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa vs. No. 25 West Virginia at Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas, 5:15 p.m.

No. 14 Syracuse vs. Princeton at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 N.C. State vs George Washington at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 4 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul vs. Kansas State at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, Noon

No. 17 South Florida vs. North Carolina at UVI Sports & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 3 p.m.

No. 18 California vs. Tulane at Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas State, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri vs. Michigan at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Minnesota vs. Cornell, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Miami vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. TBD at Vancouver (British Columbia) Convention Centre East, 8 or 10:30 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. Purdue at UVI Sports & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Saint Mary’s, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Georgetown at South Point Casino Arena, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Hartford at South Point Casino Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Georgia at Coliseo Ruben Zayas Montanez, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Noon

No. 8 Stanford vs. American at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. TBD at Vancouver (British Columbia) Convention Centre East, TBA

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 21 Missouri or Michigan at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 1:30 or 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. UAB at Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa vs. Eastern Kentucky or Florida State at Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas, 4:15 or 6:45 p.m.

No. 13 South Carolina vs. TBD at Vancouver (British Columbia) Convention Centre East, TBA

No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 16 DePaul at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 South Florida vs. UCLA at UVI Sports & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 3 p.m.

No. 18 California at San Diego, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona State vs. Southern Illinois at South Point Casino Arena, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

No. 22 Marquette vs. UIC, 3 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia vs. Eastern Kentucky or Florida State at Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas, 4:15 or 6:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 8 Stanford at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Texas vs. TBD at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., TBA

No. 21 Missouri vs. TBD at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., TBA

No. 24 Miami vs. Temple, 2 p.m.

