Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past Cal State Fullerton 80-71

November 21, 2018 10:20 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 37 points with five rebounds and six assists and Hofstra beat Cal State Fullerton 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Wright-Foreman was 13 of 20 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line for the Pride (3-2). Eli Pemberton added 20 points, six rebounds and three assists and Jacquil Taylor led the team with nine rebounds.

Kyle Allman Jr. scored 38 points to lead the Titans (2-4).

Pemberton sank a layup and Wright-Foreman followed with a 3-pointer to give the Pride a 21-5 lead midway through the first half on their way to building a 41-29 advantage at the break.

The Pride tried to extend their lead early in the second half as Allman matched them nearly shot-for-shot, scoring 23 of the Titans’ 25 points in the period’s first 12 minutes. But Hofstra inched ahead with the help of a Wright-Foreman jumper and a Pemberton 3-pointer, pushing it to 78-62 with 4:01 remaining.

