Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright-Foreman with 28 leads Hofstra past Siena 94-86

November 28, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 28 points with four assists and Hofstra took an early lead and held it, beating Siena 94-86 on Wednesday night.

Wright-Foreman was 12 of 19 from the field for the Pride (4-3). Eli Pemberton added 19 points and three steals, Desure Buie had 13 points and four assists and Tareq Coburn had 12 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Wright-Foreman drained a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give the Pride a 26-23 lead and then hit back-to-back jumpers to push it to 40-29 with 4:14 to go before the break. Hofstra led 45-37 at halftime.

The Pride led throughout the second half and two free throws by Coburn gave them a 79-59 margin with 7:15 to play.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jalen Pickett scored 27 points with 13 assists and five rebounds for the Saints (2-5). Evan Fisher added 25 points and seven boards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor