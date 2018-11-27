Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wright State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Cedarville 58-39

November 27, 2018 11:12 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Cole Gentry scored 15 points and Loudon Love had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wright State to a 58-39 victory over NCCAA-member Cedarville on Tuesday night.

Gentry made five 3-pointers and added five assists. Love was 4-of-11 shooting and blocked four shots. Mark Hughes added 14 points and Billy Wampler had 12 for Wright State (4-3).

The Raiders shot just 32 percent from the floor but made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded Cedarville 50-39. Skyelar Potter came off the bench and grabbed 12 rebounds.

A 5-0 spurt to open the second half gave Cedarville a 30-27 lead. Hughes answered with a 3-pointer and a dunk to spark 17-0 run, and the Raiders led 44-30 with 12:37 remaining. Hughes added another 3-pointer and finished with eight points, and Gentry capped the stretch with a 3.

Cedarville scored just 14 points in the second half and finished 12 of 52 (23 percent) from the floor. Conner TenHove led with eight points.

