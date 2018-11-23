Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright’s 23 pts gives Milwaukee 79-70 win over Albany

November 23, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Wright scored 23 points and DeAndre Abram scored 13 with 12 rebounds and Milwaukee won its second straight, beating Albany 79-70 on Friday night.

Wright’s 3-pointer early in the second half gave the Panthers (2-4) a 42-41 lead and they never trailed again. Ahmad Clark’s layup with 16:30 left made it 45-all, and with 5:42 to go, Devonte Campbell’s 3-point play made it 63-all.

But Amir Allen threw down a dunk, Abram scored five straight with a pair of free throws and a Wright added a 3 and Milwaukee led by 10 with 4:08 remaining. Darius Roy scored 17 points and distributed eight assists and Allen scored 10. Milwaukee finished 31-of-53 (58.5 percent) shooting including 12 of 21 from 3-point range.

Clark led Albany (2-4) with 23 points, Cameron Healy scored 15 and Adam Lulka scored 11 with five rebounds. The Great Danes finished shooting 23 of 59 (39 percent).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons