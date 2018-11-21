Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yeboah, Garcia lead Stony Brook over D-II Molloy 97-61

November 21, 2018 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah and Andrew Garcia each had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Stony Brook beat Division II Molloy 97-61 on Wednesday night in its home opener.

Stony Brook (4-1) is off to its best start in five seasons.

Yeboah, who averages 8.5 rebounds, was 6-of-15 shooting, made seven free throws, and had two steals and a blocked shot. Garcia made 6 of 10 field goals and six free throws.

Miles Latimer added 14 points and Jules Moor 10 for Stony Brook (4-1), which had 12 steals and forced 21 turnovers.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nick Corbett and Chris O’Reilly scored 13 points apiece to lead Molloy.

Garcia’s 3-pointer gave Stony Brook a double-digit lead midway through the first half, and they led 46-29 at the break. Moor’s 3 stretched the advantage to 66-44 with 10:41 remaining.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons