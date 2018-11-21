Yeboah, Garcia lead Stony Brook over D-II Molloy 97-61

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah and Andrew Garcia each had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Stony Brook beat Division II Molloy 97-61 on Wednesday night in its home opener.

Stony Brook (4-1) is off to its best start in five seasons.

Yeboah, who averages 8.5 rebounds, was 6-of-15 shooting, made seven free throws, and had two steals and a blocked shot. Garcia made 6 of 10 field goals and six free throws.

Miles Latimer added 14 points and Jules Moor 10 for Stony Brook (4-1), which had 12 steals and forced 21 turnovers.

Nick Corbett and Chris O’Reilly scored 13 points apiece to lead Molloy.

Garcia’s 3-pointer gave Stony Brook a double-digit lead midway through the first half, and they led 46-29 at the break. Moor’s 3 stretched the advantage to 66-44 with 10:41 remaining.

