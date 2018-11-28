Listen Live Sports

Yetna has double-double, South Florida holds off Stetson

November 28, 2018 9:44 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Yetna scored 19 points with 13 rebounds for his third-double-double this season and South Florida held off Stetson 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Laquincy Rideau added 12 points and six assists, T.J. Lang 11 points and David Collins 10 points and five steals for the Bulls (5-2), who made 21 of 33 free throws to 8 of 14 for Stetson.

Abayomi Iyiola scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and four blocks for the Hatters, before fouling out with 2:07 remaining. Christiaan Jones added three 3-pointers and 20 points and Marques Sumner three 3s for his nine points along with six assists for Stetson (1-7), which has lost seven straight.

USF had a 10-point lead with 9:45 to go after a bucket by Collins. The Hatters outscored the Bulls 17-9 behind eight points from Jones and seven from Iyiola to trail 73-71 with 2½ minutes left but didn’t score again.

