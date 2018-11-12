Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Youngstown State beats D-III Heidelberg 106-83

November 12, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Garrett Covington scored 21 points, Olamide Pedersen had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Youngstown State beat Division III-member Heidelberg 106-83 on Monday night.

Devin Morgan’s 3-pointer a little more than five minutes in put the Penguins up 17-7. But the Student Princes went on a 13-6 run and made it 23-20 when Alex Arellano buried a 3-pointer near the midway point of the first half.

Youngstown State stretched the margin again — Covington had a layup and a jumper and Pedersen’s layup topped a 15-4 Youngstown State (1-2) run. The Penguins made it an 18-point game before Heidelberg went on a 15-5 run to get within eight points at halftime.

Heidelberg proved just as feisty in the second half and managed to draw within 56-54 when Curt Jacobs buried a 3-pointer with 15:53 remaining. The Penguins finally put it away with an 18-2 run in a four-minute span.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Myron Prewitt scored 24 points for Heidelberg.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation