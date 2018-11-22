Listen Live Sports

Youngstown State beats D-III Westminster (Pa.) 104-66

November 22, 2018
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Donel Cathcart III had 18 points to lead five Youngstown State players in double figures as the Penguins beat Division III Westminster (Pa.) 104-66 on Wednesday night.

Garrett Covington added 14 points for the Penguins (3-4). Darius Quisneberry and Jelani Simmons scored 13 apiece and Kendale Hampton had 10.

The Penguins jumped out to a15-6 lead and used a 14-2 run to build a 52-36 advantage by halftime. YSU forced 13 second-half turnovers and allowed just 30 points in the final 20 minutes.

Austin Armwood had 15 points and seven assists for the Titans. Dylan O’Hara added 13 points. Westminster shot just 25.8 percent from the floor after halftime.

