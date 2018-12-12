Listen Live Sports

12 Alabama players earn all-SEC honors from league’s coaches

December 4, 2018 11:45 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference champion Alabama has a league-high 12 players on the all-conference team selected by SEC coaches.

Georgia had seven players selected on the team. Missouri and South Carolina each had five all-SEC selections.

Coaches weren’t permitted to vote for their own players. The team was announced Tuesday, one day after the release of the Associated Press all-SEC team that was selected by a 28-member media panel.

Alabama’s five first-team selections included wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive back Deionte Thompson, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. LSU had four first-team selections in linebacker Devin White, defensive backs Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams and kicker Cole Tracy.

Eleven all-SEC players also had earned all-conference honors in previous seasons.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

