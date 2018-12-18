Listen Live Sports

18-year-old Lokomotiv Moscow player found dead

December 3, 2018 8:16 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow says 18-year-old player Alexei Lomakin has died.

Lokomotiv says it “is shocked by the tragedy” of the midfielder, who played for Lokomotiv’s youth team.

The club says “details of the tragedy are being cleared up,” without providing further details.

Russian media earlier reported that Lomakin’s mother had reported him missing. He had been undergoing medical treatment for an injury sustained last month.

