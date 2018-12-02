Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2 Chinese canoeists get 2-year bans for doping

December 13, 2018 8:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Canoe Federation says two Chinese paddlers have been banned for two years for doping.

The ICF says Shengfang Tian and Huan Men both tested positive for the banned diuretic triamterene while training in China in April.

Both women cannot compete through May 21, 2020, and their coaches received one-year bans.

The ICF says results for Tian and Men from a canoe sprint World Cup event in Hungary in May have been annulled.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley