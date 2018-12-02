3 more French matches postponed at request of authorities

PARIS (AP) — Three more French league soccer matches have been postponed at the request of authorities.

Saturday’s match between Amiens and Angers, as well as Sunday’s Brittany derby between Guingamp and Rennes, and Marseille’s home game against Bordeaux will now be played at a later date.

The French league says the reason for the cancellations is because police forces are being stretched.

Saturday’s matches between Nantes and Montpellier, and Caen and Toulouse have also been postponed.

But Nice’s home game against Saint-Etienne — initially set for Friday and then among those postponed — will now go ahead on Sunday.

The also league said the Caen match against Toulouse will be played on Tuesday.

Six matches were postponed last week amid security concerns about anti-government protests. Those six matches are rescheduled for Jan. 15 and 16.

