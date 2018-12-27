Listen Live Sports

2018-19 Bowl Glance

December 27, 2018 12:27 am
 
Saturday, Dec. 15
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta

N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio 27, San Diego State 0

Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall 38, South Florida 20

Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau

FIU 35, Toledo 32

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18

Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas

Army 70, Houston 14

Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.

Troy 42, Buffalo 32

Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu

Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Wednesday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas

Boston College vs. Boise State, ccd., weather

Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit

Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix

TCU 10, California 7, OT

Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.

Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl
New York

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl
Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 28
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

West Virginia (8-3) vs. Syracuse (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio

Iowa State (8-4) vs. Washington State (10-2), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl
Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), Noon (ESPN)

Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.

Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 1:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.

Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas

Stanford (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.

Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl
San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.

NC State (9-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.

Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

Washington (10-3) vs. Ohio State (12-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 19
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (NFLN)

Saturday, Jan. 26
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

