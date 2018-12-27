2018-19 Bowl Glance

Saturday, Dec. 15 Celebration Bowl At Atlanta

N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Tuesday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

Wednesday, Dec. 19 Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio 27, San Diego State 0

Thursday, Dec. 20 Gasparilla Bowl At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall 38, South Florida 20

Friday, Dec. 21 Bahamas Bowl Nassau

FIU 35, Toledo 32

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18

Saturday, Dec. 22 Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas

Army 70, Houston 14

Dollar General Bowl Mobile, Ala.

Troy 42, Buffalo 32

Hawaii Bowl Honolulu

Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Wednesday, Dec. 26 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas

Boston College vs. Boise State, ccd., weather

Quick Lane Bowl Detroit

Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl Phoenix

TCU 10, California 7, OT

Thursday, Dec. 27 Independence Bowl Shreveport, La.

Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl New York

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 28 Music City Bowl Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl Orlando, Fla.

West Virginia (8-3) vs. Syracuse (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl San Antonio

Iowa State (8-4) vs. Washington State (10-2), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 29 Peach Bowl Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), Noon (ESPN)

Belk Bowl Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 1:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 31 Military Bowl Annapolis, Md.

Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

Stanford (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn.

Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla.

NC State (9-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla.

Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif.

Washington (10-3) vs. Ohio State (12-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 7 College Football Championship Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 19 East-West Shrine Classic At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (NFLN)

Saturday, Jan. 26 Senior Bowl At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

