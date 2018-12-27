2018-19 Bowl Glance

|Saturday, Dec. 15
|Celebration Bowl
|At Atlanta
N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22
Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
|New Mexico Bowl
|Albuquerque
Utah State 52, North Texas 13
Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21
Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13
|Tuesday, Dec. 18
|Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13
|Wednesday, Dec. 19
|Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Ohio 27, San Diego State 0
|Thursday, Dec. 20
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marshall 38, South Florida 20
|Friday, Dec. 21
|Bahamas Bowl
|Nassau
FIU 35, Toledo 32
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise
BYU 49, Western Michigan 18
|Saturday, Dec. 22
|Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Fort Worth, Texas
Army 70, Houston 14
|Dollar General Bowl
|Mobile, Ala.
Troy 42, Buffalo 32
Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14
|Wednesday, Dec. 26
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
Boston College vs. Boise State, ccd., weather
Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10
TCU 10, California 7, OT
|Thursday, Dec. 27
|Independence Bowl
|Shreveport, La.
Duke 56, Temple 27
Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Friday, Dec. 28
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville, Tenn.
Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Camping World Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia (8-3) vs. Syracuse (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Iowa State (8-4) vs. Washington State (10-2), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), Noon (ESPN)
|Belk Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Noon (ABC)
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 1:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Monday, Dec. 31
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Stanford (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6), 2 p.m. (CBS)
|Redbox Bowl
|Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 3 p.m. (FOX)
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
NC State (9-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
Washington (10-3) vs. Ohio State (12-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Monday, Jan. 7
|College Football Championship
|Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, Jan. 19
|East-West Shrine Classic
|At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
|NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (NFLN)
|Saturday, Jan. 26
|Senior Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.