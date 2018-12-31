2018-19 Bowl Glance

Saturday, Dec. 15 Celebration Bowl At Atlanta

N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Tuesday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

Wednesday, Dec. 19 Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio 27, San Diego State 0

Thursday, Dec. 20 Gasparilla Bowl At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall 38, South Florida 20

Friday, Dec. 21 Bahamas Bowl Nassau

FIU 35, Toledo 32

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18

Saturday, Dec. 22 Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas

Army 70, Houston 14

Dollar General Bowl Mobile, Ala.

Troy 42, Buffalo 32

Hawaii Bowl Honolulu

Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Wednesday, Dec. 26 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas

Boston College vs. Boise State, ccd., weather

Quick Lane Bowl Detroit

Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl Phoenix

TCU 10, California 7, OT

Thursday, Dec. 27 Independence Bowl Shreveport, La.

Duke 56, Temple 27

Pinstripe Bowl New York

Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

Texas Bowl Houston

Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

Friday, Dec. 28 Music City Bowl Nashville, Tenn.

Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Camping World Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

Alamo Bowl San Antonio

Washington State 28, Iowa State 26

Saturday, Dec. 29 Peach Bowl Atlanta

Florida 41, Michigan 15

Belk Bowl Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia 28, South Carolina 0

Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3

Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

Monday, Dec. 31 Military Bowl Annapolis, Md.

Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

Redbox Bowl Santa Clara, Calif.

Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma State 38, Missouri 33

Holiday Bowl San Diego

Northwestern 31, Utah 20

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

Tuesday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla.

Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif.

Washington (10-3) vs. Ohio State (12-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 7 College Football Championship Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 19 East-West Shrine Classic At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (NFLN)

Saturday, Jan. 26 Senior Bowl At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

