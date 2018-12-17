2018 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2018 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
|16
|13
|7
|81
|Nick Saban, Alabama
|16
|6
|6
|66
|Josh Heupel, UCF
|5
|6
|6
|33
|Mike Leach, Washington State
|3
|6
|5
|26
|Dino Babers, Syracuse
|5
|3
|4
|25
|Mark Stoops, Kentucky
|3
|5
|5
|24
|Dabo Swinney, Clemson
|1
|8
|5
|24
|Bill Clark, UAB
|3
|3
|4
|19
|Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
|3
|1
|3
|14
|Jeff Monken, Army
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Jeff Tedford, Fresno State
|–
|2
|4
|8
|Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
|1
|–
|1
|4
|Dan Mullen, Florida
|1
|–
|1
|4
|Ed Orgeron, LSU
|–
|2
|–
|4
|Matt Rhule, Baylor
|–
|1
|1
|3
|Chris Petersen, Washington
|–
|1
|–
|2
|Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State
|–
|–
|1
|1
