2018 AP Coach of the Year Voting

December 17, 2018 12:04 pm
 
Voting for the 2018 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame 16 13 7 81
Nick Saban, Alabama 16 6 6 66
Josh Heupel, UCF 5 6 6 33
Mike Leach, Washington State 3 6 5 26
Dino Babers, Syracuse 5 3 4 25
Mark Stoops, Kentucky 3 5 5 24
Dabo Swinney, Clemson 1 8 5 24
Bill Clark, UAB 3 3 4 19
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 3 1 3 14
Jeff Monken, Army 1 1 3 8
Jeff Tedford, Fresno State 2 4 8
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern 1 1 4
Dan Mullen, Florida 1 1 4
Ed Orgeron, LSU 2 4
Matt Rhule, Baylor 1 1 3
Chris Petersen, Washington 1 2
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 1 1
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State 1 1
Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State 1 1

