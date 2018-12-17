2018 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2018 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Brian Kelly, Notre Dame 16 13 7 81 Nick Saban, Alabama 16 6 6 66 Josh Heupel, UCF 5 6 6 33 Mike Leach, Washington State 3 6 5 26 Dino Babers, Syracuse 5 3 4 25 Mark Stoops, Kentucky 3 5 5 24 Dabo Swinney, Clemson 1 8 5 24 Bill Clark, UAB 3 3 4 19 Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 3 1 3 14 Jeff Monken, Army 1 1 3 8 Jeff Tedford, Fresno State – 2 4 8 Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern 1 – 1 4 Dan Mullen, Florida 1 – 1 4 Ed Orgeron, LSU – 2 – 4 Matt Rhule, Baylor – 1 1 3 Chris Petersen, Washington – 1 – 2 Luke Fickell, Cincinnati – – 1 1 Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State – – 1 1 Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State – – 1 1

