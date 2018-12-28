2018 Notable Sports Deaths

Jan. 1 — Rob Picciolo, 64, former major league player who later coached with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels. Picciolo played for the Athletics, Angels and Brewers in a nine-year big league career. He spent 20 years in the Padres organization. He was on the Angels staff from 2010-13.

Jan. 2 — Warner Smith, 44, former Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman. During his career from 1991-1994, the Wildcats compiled a 28-18-1 overall record and appeared in three bowl games.

Jan. 4 — Carmen “Carm” Cozza, 87, former Yale football coach. Cozza led Yale to a share of 10 Ivy League titles during 32 years as coach. He coached the Bulldogs from 1965 to 1996. He had a career record of 179-119-5, including an undefeated 1968 season that ended in a famous 29-29 tie with Harvard.

Jan. 5 — Bruce Hood, 81, former NHL referee. Hood officiated 1,033 regular-season games, 157 playoff games, three All-Star games and three Canada Cups over 21 years. He was instrumental in the formation of the NHL Officials Association in 1969.

Advertisement

Jan. 6 — Horace Ashenfelter III, 94, former Olympic track athlete. Ashenfelter set a world record in winning the steeplechase at the 1952 Olympic Games. He beat favorite Vladimir Kazantsev of the Soviet Union in a time of 8 minutes, 45.4 seconds.

Jan. 11 — Clive Bridgham, 67, chiropractor who worked at two Olympic games. Bridgham was a sports medicine specialist and worked at the Rio and Salt Lake City Olympic Games.

Jan. 12 — Keith Jackson, 89, down-home voice of college football for more than five decades. Jackson covered many sports, but he was best known for college football. Jackson broadcast his first college football game in 1952 as an undergraduate at Washington State. He joined ABC Sports in 1966. He retired for good after the 2006 Rose Bowl.

Jan. 12 — Rudy Arias, 86, member of the 1959 Go-Go Chicago White Sox. The left-handed pitcher played one season in the major leagues, finishing with a 2-0 record, 4.09 ERA and two saves.

Jan. 13 — Julio Rocha, 67, former head of the Nicaraguan Football Federation. Rocha was president of the federation from 1987-2012, director of the Central American Soccer Union from 2003-07 and FIFA development director for CONCACAF in 2013-15. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to taking $150,000 in bribes in exchange for facilitating commercial rights to tournaments and was jailed in the U.S. He was also suspended from soccer for life by FIFA.

Jan. 13 — Julia Sarcona, 21, University of Colorado women’s lacrosse player died in auto accident south of Boulder, Colorado. Sarcona was a three-year letter winner in lacrosse.

Jan. 13 — Doug Harvey, 87, one of 10 umpires enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame. Harvey umpired in the National League from 1962 through 1992, and was a crew chief for 18 of his 31 seasons. He worked the World Series five times, six All-Star Games and 4,673 games in the regular season.

Jan. 14 — Dan Gurney, 86, first driver to win in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR. Gurney began racing in 1955 and won in nearly every racing series he attempted. He drove for Ferrari, BRM, Porsche and Brabham in Formula One, then formed his own team. He won the Belgian Grand Prix in 1967 in his own car, the first and only time an American won an F1 race in a car of his own design.

Jan. 14 — Cyrille Regis, 59, a pioneer for black soccer players in England who endured racist abuse while forging a career with West Bromwich Albion and playing for England. He was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year in 1978.

Jan. 14 — Luis Rosa Jr., 26, professional boxer was killed in a car crash in West Haven, Connecticut. Rosa was a featherweight with a 23-1 record and 11 knockouts.

Jan. 15 — Mike Shanahan, 78, former St. Louis Blues owner. Shanahan owned the Blues from 1986-91 and oversaw the acquisition of Hall of Famer Brett Hull. After selling his ownership stake, Shanahan stayed on as team chairman until 1994.

Jan. 16 — Jo Jo White, 71, two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist. White played 10 seasons for Boston, which drafted him ninth overall from Kansas in 1969. He averaged 17.2 points per game over 13 years, also playing for Golden State and the Kansas City Kings before retiring in 1981.

Jan. 16 — Tyler Hilinski, 21, Washington State quarterback died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hilinski just completed his sophomore season and was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season.

Jan. 18 — Carla Marangoni, 102, last surviving medalist from the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. As a 12-year-old, Marangoni was a member of the Italian team that won silver in gymnastics.

Jan. 19 — Red Fisher, 91, famed hockey writer who covered the Montreal Canadiens for more than a half-century. Fisher covered Canadiens teams that won five Stanley Cups in a row in the 1950s as well as dynasty teams in the 1960s and 1970s. He retired at age 85 in 2012.

Jan. 21 — Jim Johannson, 53, longtime USA Hockey executive and U.S. Olympic men’s hockey general manager. Johannson played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin from 1982-86 and helped the Badgers capture the NCAA title as a freshman. He twice played for the U.S. in the Olympic Winter Games (1988, 1992). In 2000, Johannson began his career at USA Hockey.

Jan. 21 — Chameka Scott, 33, former Baylor women’s basketball player. Scott helped the Lady Bears win the program’s first national championship in 2005. She went on to play for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and later in Europe.

Jan. 22 — Jimmy Armfield, 82, former England captain who led Leeds to the European Cup final as a manager before a distinguished career in broadcasting.

Jan. 23 — Marcos Carvajal, 34, former Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins pitcher. Carvajal pitched for the Rockies in 2005 and briefly for the Marlins two seasons later.

Jan. 24 — Warren Miller, 93, prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style. Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However it was his ski films for which he was most known.

Jan. 26 — Norman Lyons, 73, former Texas Rangers executive. Lyons joined the Rangers organization in July 1993 as the team’s first Vice President of Community Development. He held that position for 17 years before his retirement in November 2009.

Jan. 27 — Jerry Sneva, 69, the 1977 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. Sneva was the younger brother of 1983 Indianapolis 500 winner Tom Sneva. He made five career 500 starts, and his highest finish was 10th his rookie year. Sneva had started in 28 Indy car races, placing in the top 10 six times.

Jan. 30 — Kevin Towers, 56, general manager of the San Diego Padres. Towers spent 14 years as general manager, a tenure that included four NL West titles and an appearance in the 1998 World Series. He spent 26 years in the Padres’ organization, and was Arizona’s GM from September 2010 until September 2014.

Jan. 31 — Azeglio Vicini, 84, Italy’s coach at 1990 World Cup. Vicini, who led Italy to a third-place finish as host of the 1990 FIFA World Cup, coached Italy from 1986-91 and guided the Azzurri to the semifinals of the 1988 European Championship.

Jan. 31 — Oscar Gamble, 68, former major league outfielder. Gamble played for seven teams during a career that spanned from 1969 to 1985, including two single-season stints with the Chicago White Sox in 1977 and 1985. Known for his oversized Afro hairstyle, Gamble batted .265 with 200 homers and 666 RBIs.

Jan. 31 — Rasual Butler, 38, former NBA forward. Butler was drafted in 2002 by the Miami Heat and played for a total of eight NBA teams including the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Feb. 1 — Cliff Bourland, 97, Olympic gold medal sprinter. Bourland won gold at the 1948 London Games while running the second leg of the U.S. 4×400-meter relay. He won the NCAA 440-yard championship in 1942 and ’43 while attending Southern California.

Feb. 2 — Richard “R.J.” Adelman, 44, former NBA assistant coach and son of Rick Adelman. Adelman had been an assistant on his father’s staff when the elder Adelman coached the Houston Rockets from 2007-11. He also was player personnel director for the Minnesota Timberwolves when his father coached there.

Feb. 3 — Jim Stillwagon, 68, former Ohio State middle guard. Stillwagon was the first player to win the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in the same year. A three-year starter for Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes between 1968 and 1970, Stillwagon was a unanimous All-American as a junior and a senior.

Feb. 4 — Edwin Jackson, 26, Indianapolis Colts linebacker was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.

Feb. 9 — Jarrod Bannister, 33, former Olympic javelin thrower. The Australian won the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal and placed sixth in the final at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In 2013, Bannister was banned for 20 months by anti-doping authorities for not disclosing his whereabouts to drug testers on three occasions.

Feb. 9 — Jim Garrett, 87, father of Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and a longtime scout for the club. The elder Garrett first joined the Cowboys as a scout in 1968 and spent 36 of the next 38 years coaching or scouting in the NFL, including the last 17 of his career with the Cowboys.

Feb. 9 — Wally Moon, 87, former National League Rookie of the Year who played on three World Series-winning teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moon played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1954-58 and was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1954. He played for the Dodgers from 1959-65. Moon batted .289 with 142 homers and 661 RBIs.

Feb. 10 — Liam Miller, 36, former Ireland international and A-League player. Miller represented three clubs in Australia’s A-League toward the end of his professional career. The former Celtic, Manchester United and Leeds United midfielder played for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City between 2011 and 2014. Miller won the A-League title with Brisbane in 2014, and was a member of the Perth Glory side that was beaten by the Roar in the grand final in 2012.

Feb. 13 — John “Tito” Francona, 84, former major leaguer the father of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona. Francona played in the majors for 15 seasons, six with the Indians. Tito Francona made his debut in 1956 with the Baltimore Orioles. He retired as a player following the 1970 season with Milwaukee.

Feb. 14 — Don Carter, 84, owner who was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Dallas with the expansion Mavericks in 1980. Carter co-founded the franchise with Norm Sonju, the club’s first president. Carter sold majority interest to Ross Perot Jr. in 1996 but kept a minority stake. Current owner Mark Cuban bought the team in 2000.

Feb. 14 — Billy Henderson, 89, two-sport athlete at the University of Georgia. Henderson was a three-time MVP in baseball at Georgia who also played on the Bulldogs’ 1946 and 1948 Southeastern Conference championship football teams.

Feb. 16 — Leo Cahill, 89, master recruiter and long-time coach/general manager of the Toronto Argonauts. Cahill served as Toronto’s head coach from 1967-72 and 1977-78 and lost twice in the Gray Cup (1971 and 1987). He also was the club’s general manager from 1986-88.

Feb. 20 — Sergei Litvinov, 60, 1988 Olympic gold medalist in the men’s hammer throw. The Russian was a two-time world champion in the hammer throw and won Olympic silver in 1980. He is the Olympic record holder after throwing 84.80 meters to win the gold medal in Seoul, South Korea, in 1988 during a Soviet podium sweep.

Feb. 20 — Ian Williams, 27, Doncaster Knights rugby player collapsed and died during a training session.

Feb. 22 — Jack Hamilton, 79, former major league pitcher. Hamilton’s errant inside pitch damaged the eyesight of Boston’s Tony Conigliaro in 1967 and caused a premature end to the career of the Red Sox star. Hamilton pitched in the major leagues from 1962-69 and was 32-40 with a 4.53 ERA in 65 starts and 153 relief appearances for six teams.

Feb. 23 — Robert Ralph Thomas, 70, and Paul Charles Owens, 60, were two of six people onboard the yacht Finistere, which was competing in the Bunbury and Return Ocean Race when it struck trouble. Thomas, the skipper, and Owens died after the yacht competing in an organized race capsized off the southwest coast of Western Australia.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.