Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 Ryder Cup Points

December 10, 2018 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Final
x-automatically qualified; c-captain’s pick
United States
1. x-Brooks Koepka 13,298.471
2. x-Dustin Johnson 9,549.287
3. x-Justin Thomas 8,929.122
4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880
5. x-Bubba Watson 5,584.137
6. x-Jordan Spieth 5,481.427
7. x-Rickie Fowler 5,006.112
8. x-Webb Simpson 4,534.745
9. c-Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107
10. c-Phil Mickelson 4,207.953
11. c-Tiger Woods 4,196.794
12. Xander Schauffele 3,924.096
13. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696
14. Kevin Kisner 3,680.121
15. c-Tony Finau 3,512.021

One captain’s pick remaining

Europe
European Points
1. x-Francesco Molinari 6,182,450.35
2. x-Justin Rose 4,518,651.42
3. x-Tyrrell Hatton 4,326,297.77
4. x-Tommy Fleetwood 3,668,310.57
5. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 3,634,765.46
6. x-Jon Rahm 3,617,769.82
7. x-Rory McIlroy 3,482,791.06
8. x-Alex Noren 3,444,442.21
9. Russell Knox 2,659,683.33
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,509,997.42
16. c-Henrik Stenson 1,666,022.41
22. c-Ian Poulter 1,434,919.00
24. c-Sergio Garcia 1,398,187.28
35. c-Paul Casey 947,436.92
World Points
1. x-Francesco Molinari 373.12
2. x-Justin Rose 366.69
3. x-Jon Rahm 327.18
4. x-Rory McIlroy 309.29
5. x-Tommy Fleetwood 308.71
6. x-Tyrrell Hatton 252.68
7. x-Alex Noren 252.62
8. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 179.14
9. c-Ian Poulter 170.87
10. Rafa Cabrera Bello 168.75
11. c-Paul Casey 167.05
13. c-Sergio Garcia 146.93
17. c-Henrik Stenson 140.62

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America