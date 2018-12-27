2018 Sports At A Glance

Jan. 1 — Sony Michel’s 27-yard touchdown run in double overtime gave Georgia a 54-48 win over Oklahoma in a Rose Bowl. It was the first overtime game in the 104-year history of the Rose Bowl, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever and the first College Football Playoff game to go into overtime.

Jan. 1 — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes to help Alabama defeat Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal and set up an All-SEC national championship.

Jan. 1 — McKenzie Milton threw two touchdown passes and ran for 116 yards with another touchdown, leading No. 10 Central Florida to a 34-27 Peach Bowl win over No. 7 Auburn that capped the Knights’ perfect season. UCF (13-0), the only undefeated team in FCS, won in its final game with coach Scott Frost.

Jan. 1 — J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL’s 10th Winter Classic at New York’s Citi Field.

Jan. 2 — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots in his second shutout of the season, leading Vegas past Nashville 3-0. Vegas won its eighth straight and earned at least one point in 13 consecutive games, both NHL records for a first-year team.

Jan. 5 — Bradie Tennell’s near-perfect free skate earned her a U.S. Figure Skating title. Mirai Nagasu, U.S. champ 10 years ago, finish second and Karen Chen, the defending champion, was third.

Jan. 6 — North Dakota State took back the Football Championship Subdivision title, beating James Madison 17-13 a year after the Bison’s five-year run atop the FCS ended against the Dukes in the semifinals.

Jan. 6 — Nathan Chen pulled off five breathtaking quadruple jumps in the final routine to capture the men’s U.S. Figure Skating title. The husband-wife team of Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca-Knierim won the pairs national title.

Jan. 6 — Marcus Mariota led Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns, including throwing one to himself, and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 for their first playoff win in 14 years.

Jan. 7 — Dario Cologna of Switzerland tied the record with his fourth Tour de Ski title, while Heidi Weng of Norway repeated as women’s champion. Jessica Diggins finished third, 2:23.2 behind Weng, to become the first American on the podium in the 12-year history of the week-long event.

Jan. 7 — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue pulled off an ice dancing upset to close the U.S. Figure Skating championships. The team beat out two-time defending champion sibling tandem Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Jan. 8 — Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban. Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session. Georgia had the ball first in overtime, and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal.

Jan. 9 — UConn shook off a sluggish first half to rout another conference opponent and win its 100th consecutive regular-season game. UConn, which led 32-19 at intermission, rallied from its lowest-scoring first half this season to beat UCF 80-44.

Jan. 10 — Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won his 12th straight World Cup freestyle skiing moguls event and set a record with his 47th career victory. Kingsbury’s win pushed him past Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht for the record.

Jan. 13 — Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in New England’s 35-14 win over Tennessee, giving him 10 such games in his playoff career — breaking a tie with Joe Montana for the most since the 1970 merger. At 40 years and 163 days old, Brady also became the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game.

Jan. 14 — Minnesota beat New Orleans 29-24 on the game’s final play to advance to the NFC championship. With no timeouts left, Case Keenum dropped back with 10 seconds to go from his 39 and threw a 25-yard pass down the right sideline. Stefon Diggs jumped to make the catch, while Marcus Williams rolled awkwardly underneath Diggs. Diggs kept his feet in bounds and raced untouched into the end zone.

Jan. 14 — Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Bortles added 214 yards passing and a vital fourth-quarter score as the relentless Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 in the divisional playoffs.

Jan. 17 — Top-ranked Villanova led by as many as 44 points and gave Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing a rude welcome back to the schools’ rivalry, handing the Hoyas their worst loss in more than 40 years, 88-56. The last time Ewing faced Villanova in any capacity was in the last game of his college playing career at Georgetown, a surprising 66-64 victory for the underdog Wildcats in the 1985 NCAA championship game.

Jan. 21 — Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC championship game.

Jan. 21 — Nick Foles, the backup QB who was thrust into the starting role when Carson Wentz blew out his left knee last month, led the Philadelphia to a 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

Jan. 22 — Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was stunned in straight sets by Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open.

Jan. 22 — Three top board members of USA Gymnastics resigned and the man who coached the 2012 Olympic team was suspended after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organization did nothing to protect them after they were abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley stepped down. USA Gymnastics also suspended John Geddert, who worked with Nassar at his gyms in Michigan.

Jan. 23 — LeBron James became the youngest player ever with 30,000 career points, but LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102. James had 28 points while becoming the seventh member of the 30,000-point club. At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest player to get 30,000. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

Jan. 24 — Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Jan. 24 — Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Jan. 25 — The XFL returned. The sexed-up, second-rate football league formed as the early 2000s brainchild of WWE ringleader Vince McMahon is set for a surprising second life in 2020. The XFL will launch with eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular-season schedule.

Jan. 27 — Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, ended his career by taking the Pegasus World Cup, the richest thoroughbred race in the world. Gun Runner, named Horse of the Year two days earlier, easily beat West Coast by 2 1/2 lengths to win the $16 million race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Jan. 27 — Caroline Wozniacki captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, rebounding in the third set to beat top-seeded Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Jan. 28 — Roger Federer became the first man to win 20 Grand Slam tennis singles titles, defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 to capture his record-tying sixth Australian Open championship.

Jan. 28 — Tennessee’s Delanie Walker caught two touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and the AFC beat the NFC 24-23 in a rain-soaked Pro Bowl.

Jan. 28 — Rickard Rakell had two goals and rookie Brock Boeser, Johnny Gaudreau and Drew Doughty also scored to help the Pacific Division win the NHL All-Star game with a 5-2 victory over the Atlantic Division.

Jan. 30 — James Harden became the first player in NBA history to score 60 points as part of a triple-double and the short-handed Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 114-107. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jan. 31 — The NFL and FOX Sports agreed to five-year deal for Thursday night football games, a deal said to be worth more than $2.5 billion.

Feb. 3 — Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens highlighted the eight-person class voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brian Dawkins, contributor Bobby Beathard and senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile were also elected.

Feb. 3 — Tom Brady was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the third time. Brady added The Associated Press 2017 NFL MVP award at NFL Honors to his wins in 2007 and 2010.

Feb. 3 — The American quartet of Crishuna Williams, Raevyn Rogers, Charlene Lipsey and Ajee Wilson set a world record in the 4×800-meter relay at the 111th Millrose Games. Their time of 8:05.89 topped the mark of 8:06:50 set by the Russian on Feb. 18, 2011.

Feb. 3 — Kelsey Mitchell set an NCAA record by hitting a 3-pointer in her 81st straight game and No. 18 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 68-55.

Feb. 4 — The Philadelphia Eagles won a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Foles, the backup quarterback, led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go. Then the defense made two final stands to win 41-33.

Feb. 7 — St. John’s took down another of the nation’s elite, and stunned No. 1 Villanova 79-75 for its second win over a top-five team in one week. St. John’s beat then-No. 4 Duke 81-77 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Feb. 10 — Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women’s 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. Bjoergen captured her 11th career medal, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.

Feb. 11 — In Pyeongchang, South Korea, David Gleirscher gave Austria it’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s luge in 50 years. Chris Mazdzer made history for the U.S., giving the Americans their first men’s singles luge medal by finishing second.

Feb. 12 — Virginia was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll for first time since 1982, when Terry Holland was the coach and Ralph Sampson was the Cavaliers’ star player.

Feb. 13 — Chloe Kim saved the best for last in winning women’s halfpipe snowboarding event at the Pyeongchang Games. The 17-year-old put up a leading score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run. American Arielle Gold edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze.

Feb. 14 — Snowboarder Shaun White won America’s 100th Winter Olympic gold medal, throwing down a spectacular final run in the men’s halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games. The United States became the second country to win 100 winter golds, trailing Norway, which started the day with 121.

Feb. 16 — Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard scored 27 points and set an NCAA record with 30 consecutive field goals to help the No. 9 Ducks hold off Southern California 80-74 in double-overtime. Hebard broke the record of 28 consecutive field goals set by Southern Utah’s Myndee Kay Larsen in 1998.

Feb. 17 — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title since Dick Button in 1952. Hanyu’s latest victory was extra-special in Olympics history, as it was the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924. The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France. American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men’s 500 meters.

Feb. 17 — At NBA All-Star Saturday, rookie Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz won the slam dunk contest, edging Larry Nance Jr. by two points. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns won the 3-point contest with a record 28 points in the final round. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets won the skills challenge.

Feb. 17 — Nick Ritchie scored in the 11th round of a shootout and John Gibson stopped the final seven shooters in Anaheim’s 3-2 victory over Minnesota. After the teams combined for 13 straight misses, Ritchie beat Devan Dubnyk.

