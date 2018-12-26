2018 Sports Story of the Year Voting

128 — Sports doctor Larry Nassar receives multi-decade prison sentence after dozens of female athletes detail abuse; shake-ups at Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and US Olympic Committee follow outrage over slow responses to allegations.

59 — Eagles bring first Super Bowl title home to Philadelphia with 41-33 victory over New England, capping exciting playoffs that salvaged regular season filled with off-field issues (anthem, concussions) and lackluster games.

34 — Supreme Court strikes down law prohibiting sports betting outside of Nevada; New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia among first states to start taking wagers.

20 — Maryland-Baltimore County upsets Virginia to become first 16 seed to topple a No. 1 in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

18 — Boston Red Sox overcome 18-inning loss to Dodgers in Game 3 to capture World Series and cap off dominating 108-win season.

14 — Inspired by a superfan nun, 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, tiny Loyola-Chicago makes run to Final Four.

13 — In expansion season, Las Vegas Golden Knights make surprise run to Stanley Cup finals before falling to Washington.

13 — Tiger Woods makes stirring comeback less than 18 months after spinal fusion surgery, with close calls at British and PGA, then victory in Tour Championship.

12 — Freshman QB Tua Tagovailoa comes off bench to rally Alabama to overtime victory over Georgia for program’s fifth national title in the Nick Saban era.

10 — Fallout from Russian doping scandal continues. Despite sanctions on their country, nearly 170 Russians allowed to compete in Pyeongchang Olympics; international athletes outraged over reinstatement of Russia’s anti-doping agency before all criteria fulfilled.

9 — Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits game-winning 3 in national semifinal to hand UConn women their first loss of the season, then follows it up 48 hours later with another game-winner with .1 second left in title contest.

8 — France wins second World Cup title to cap off monthlong tournament in Russia.

8 — NCAA announces reforms in wake of basketball scandal that costs Louisville’s Rick Pitino his job and results in three criminal convictions of assistant coaches and insiders, with more trials to come.

7 — US Women’s hockey team takes first Olympic gold in 20 years by winning shootout over Canada in final.

7 — Nike releases new ad with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains jobless in wake of decision to not stand during national anthem before 49ers games.

7 — Serena Williams returns from having baby, makes final at Wimbledon and U.S. Open; in U.S. Open final, Williams receives multiple penalties for arguing with chair umpire during loss to Naomi Osaka, whose victory ceremony is interrupted by boos from the fans.

7 — Figure skater Adam Rippon and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy become first openly gay men to compete in the Olympics for the United States.

6 — Justify becomes 13th Triple Crown winner, and second in four years.

4 — Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors meet LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth straight year in NBA finals. Warriors sweep series.

4 — LeBron James leaves Cavaliers and signs with Los Angeles Lakers.

3 — Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin fired following investigation into culture of program in wake of heatstroke death of Jordan McNair.

3 — Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer suspended three games for his handling of allegations of domestic abuse involving one of his former assistant coaches. Meyer announces retirement two days after winning the Big Ten championship, with plans to step down after the Rose Bowl.

2 — Ester Ledecka pulls off unheard-of double at the Olympics, with a stunning victory in the Alpine skiing super-G followed by another gold in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom.

