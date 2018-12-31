2019 NFL Draft Order

|At Nashville, Tenn.
|April 25-27
|First Round
|Opponents
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|134
|120
|2
|.527
|2. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|3. New York Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|128
|125
|3
|.506
|4. Oakland Raiders
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|139
|115
|2
|.547
|5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|133
|121
|2
|.523
|6. New York Giants
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|135
|121
|0
|.527
|7. Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|8. Detroit Lions
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|127
|125
|4
|.504
|9. Buffalo Bills
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|133
|121
|2
|.523
|10. Denver Broncos
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|133
|121
|2
|.523
|11. Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|135
|117
|4
|.535
|12. Green Bay Packers
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|124
|130
|2
|.488
|13. Miami Dolphins
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|119
|135
|2
|.469
|14. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|122
|131
|3
|.482
|15. Washington Redskins
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|124
|131
|1
|.486
|16. Carolina Panthers
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|129
|125
|2
|.508
|17. Cleveland Browns
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|131
|123
|2
|.516
|18. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|19. Tennessee Titans
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|133
|123
|0
|.520
|20. Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|21. Philadelphia Eagles-x
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|132
|123
|1
|.518
|22. Indianapolis Colts-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|119
|137
|0
|.465
|23. Seattle Seahawks-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|123
|131
|2
|.484
|24. Oakland (from Dallas)-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|125
|131
|0
|.488
|25. Baltimore Ravens-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|125
|127
|4
|.496
|26. Houston Texans-x
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|120
|135
|1
|.471
|27. New England Patriots-x
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|122
|131
|3
|.482
|28. Oakland (from Chicago)-x
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|108
|144
|4
|.430
|29. Los Angeles Chargers-x
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|121
|133
|2
|.477
|30. Kansas City Chiefs-x
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|122
|132
|2
|.480
|31. Los Angeles Rams-x
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|122
|132
|2
|.480
|32. Green Bay (from New Orleans)
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|122
|131
|3
|.482
x-Subject to Playoffs
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
