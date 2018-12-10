Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

December 10, 2018 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Dec. 2
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Bryson DeChambeau 3,840
2. Brooks Koepka 3,517
3. Justin Thomas 3,454
4. Dustin Johnson 3,240
5. Xander Schauffele 3,128
6. Tony Finau 3,026
7. Webb Simpson 2,587
8. Patrick Cantlay 2,547
9. Gary Woodland 2,248
10. Charles Howell III 2,128
11. Rickie Fowler 2,092
12. Bubba Watson 2,073
13. Patrick Reed 1,938
14. Matt Kuchar 1,889
15. Billy Horschel 1,884
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 74.46
2. Cameron Smith AUS 71.91
3. Abraham Ancer MEX 66.31
4. Haotong Li CHN 54.68
5. Shaun Norris RSA 51.73
6. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 49.90
7. Shugo Imahira JPN 49.82
8. Emiliano Grillo ARG 47.24
9. Yuki Inamori JPN 41.77
10. Lucas Herbert AUS 35.44
11. Ashun Wu CHN 33.64
12. C.T. Pan TPE 33.14
13. Jason Day AUS 32.82
14. Danny Lee NZL 32.31
15. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 30.72

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America