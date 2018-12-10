2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Dec. 2
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|3,840
|2. Brooks Koepka
|3,517
|3. Justin Thomas
|3,454
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,240
|5. Xander Schauffele
|3,128
|6. Tony Finau
|3,026
|7. Webb Simpson
|2,587
|8. Patrick Cantlay
|2,547
|9. Gary Woodland
|2,248
|10. Charles Howell III
|2,128
|11. Rickie Fowler
|2,092
|12. Bubba Watson
|2,073
|13. Patrick Reed
|1,938
|14. Matt Kuchar
|1,889
|15. Billy Horschel
|1,884
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|74.46
|2. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|71.91
|3. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|66.31
|4. Haotong Li
|CHN
|54.68
|5. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|51.73
|6. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|49.90
|7. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|49.82
|8. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|47.24
|9. Yuki Inamori
|JPN
|41.77
|10. Lucas Herbert
|AUS
|35.44
|11. Ashun Wu
|CHN
|33.64
|12. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|33.14
|13. Jason Day
|AUS
|32.82
|14. Danny Lee
|NZL
|32.31
|15. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|30.72
