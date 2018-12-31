2019 Sports Calendar

Subject to change JANUARY

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open

Dec. 30-Jan. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Brisbane (Australia) International

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Dec. 31-Jan. 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India

Dec. 31-Jan. 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha, Qatar

Dec. 31-Jan. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand

1 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

1 — Ice hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val Mustair, Switzerland.

1 — Men’s and women’s skiing, city event, Oslo, Norway.

2-3 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

4 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

4-6 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

5 — College football, NCAA Division FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.

5 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.

5 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

5 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

5-6 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

5-6 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

5-6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Otepaa, Estonia.

5-6 — Short Track Speedskating, U.S. Championships, Kearns, Utah.

5-6 — Luge, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

5-7 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Dordrecht, Netherlands.

6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

6 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

6-12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Sydney International

7 — College football, College Football Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.

7-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand

7-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hobart (Australia) International

8 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Flachau, Austria.

8-9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, team parallel slalom, Bad Gastein, Austria.

10 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu

10-13 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

10-27 — Team Handball, Men’s World Championships, various sites, Denmark and Germany.

11 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

11-13 — Speedskating, European Championships, Collalbo, Italy.

11-13 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

11-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

12 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Glendale, Ariz.

12 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.

12 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Kreishberg, Austria.

12-13 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

12-13 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, St. Anton, Austria.

12-13 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

12-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom and slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.

12-13 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

14 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft.

14-27 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

15 — Pro Basketball, Last day to sign NBA two-way contracts.

15 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom, Kronplatz, Italy.

15-20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Australia.

16-19 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Championship.

16-20 — Biathlon, World Cup, Ruhpolding, Germany.

17-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Desert Challenge, La Quinta, Calif.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

18-19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Laax, Switzerland.

18-20 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Zao, Japan.

18-20 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.

18-20 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Chaux-Neuve, France.

18-20 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

18-27 — Figure Skating, U.S. Championships, Detroit.

19 — College football, East-West Shrine Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.

19 — College football, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.

19-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

19-20 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

19-20 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Otepaa, Estonia.

20 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

21-27 — Figure Skating, European Championships, Minsk, Belarus.

22 — Baseball, Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

23-26 — NCAA Convention, Orlando, Fla.

24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.

24-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego

24-27 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.

24-27 — Biathlon, World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

25 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

25-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

25-27 — Luge, World Championships, Winterberg, Germany.

25-27 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

26 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

26 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

26 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Oakland, Calif.

26 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.

26 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.

26-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, team parallel slalom, Moscow.

26-27 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

26-27 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.

26-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

26-27 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.

26-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Trondheim, Norway.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia.

27 — Pro football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiseralm, Italy.

28-Feb. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy

28-Feb. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Thailand Open, Hua Hin

28-Feb. 15 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.

29 — Men’s’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Schladming, Austria.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Bogata Championship, Bogata, Colombia.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

FEBRUARY

1-2 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom, slalom, Maribor, Slovenia.

1-3 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup first round

1-3 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

1-3 — Speedskating, World Cup, Erfurt, Hamar, Norway.

1-10 — Snowboarding, World Championships, Park City, Utah.

2 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.

2 — Running, U.S. Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.

2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

2 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Atlanta.

2-3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Hinzenbach, Germany.

2-3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

2-3 — Luge, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

2-3 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

2-3 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Klingenthal, Germany.

2-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Championships, Park City, Utah.

3 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Atlanta.

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Ecuador Open, Quito

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, DIEMA XTRA Sofia (Bulgaria) Open

4-10 — Figure Skating, Four Continents, Anaheim, Calif.

5-17 — Men’s and women’s skiing, World Championships, all disciplines, Are, Sweden.

6 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland.

7 — Pro Basketball, NBA Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Vic Open, Victoria, Australia.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Panama Championship, Panama City.

7-10 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Vic Open, Barwon Heads, Australia.

7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

7-10 — Biathlon, World Cup, Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

7-10 — Speedskating, World Single Distances Championships, Inzell, Germany.

8 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Madrid, Spain.

8-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Boca Raton (Fla.) Championship.

8-10 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Turin, Italy.

9 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Minneapolis.

9-10 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

9-10 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Fed Cup first round

9-10 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboardcross, Feldberg, Germany.

9-10 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

9-16 — Curling, U.S. Championships, Kalamazoo, Mich.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Qatar Total Open, Doha

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, ABN Amro World Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, New York Open, Uniondale

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am Duel, Daytona Beach, Fla.

14-17 — Biathlon, World Cup, Salt Lake City.

14-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Rostock, Germany.

14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, ISPS Handa World Super 6, Perth, Australia.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Open, Los Angeles

14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Adelaide, Australia.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Nextera Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta.

15-16 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.

15-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Muller Indoor GP, Birmingham, England.

16 — Pro Basketball, NBA 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Daytona 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Arlington, Texas.

16 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta.

16-17 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Pyeongchang, South Korea.

16-17 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Cogne, Italy.

16-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

16-17 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

17 — Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star game, Charlotte, N.C.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Duty Free Championships

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Delray Beach (Fla.) Open

18-24 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open, Budapest

19 — Men’s and women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, city event, Stockholm.

20 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, PSD Bank Meeting, Dusseldorf, Germany.

20-24 — Biathlon, European Championships, Minsk-Raubichi, Belarus.

21-24 — Men’s golf, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi.

22-24 — Athletics, U.S. Indoor Championships, Staten Island, N.Y.

22-24 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, combined, Super G, giant slalom, Bansko, Bulagria.

22-24 — Auto racing, NHRA, Arizona Nationals, Phoenix.

23 — Ice hockey, NHL Stadium Series: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field.

23 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.

23 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory spring training reporting date.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Active Pest Control 200, Hampton, Ga.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga.

23-24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, parallel slalom, Secret Garden, China.

23-24 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, combined, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

23-24 — Luge, World Cup, Sochi, Russia.

23-24 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Calgary, Alberta.

23-24 — Speedskating, World Sprint Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

24-March 2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Tour.

25 — Ice hockey, NHL trade deadline, 3 p.m., EST.

25-March 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championships

25-March 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Acapulco

25-March 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto Mexicano TELCEL, Acapulco, Mexico

25-March 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Brasil Open, Sao Paulo

26 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

26-March 4 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

27-March 2 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.

27-March 3 — Cycling, UCI World Indoor Track Championships, Pruszkow, Poland.

28-March 2 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.

28-March 3 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Oman Open, Muscat.

28 March 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, El Bosque Mexico Championship, Guanajuato.

28-March 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

28-March 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, Singapore.

