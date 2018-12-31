Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Sports Calendar

December 31, 2018 1:09 pm
 
10 min read
Share       
Subject to change
JANUARY

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open

Dec. 30-Jan. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Brisbane (Australia) International

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Dec. 31-Jan. 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India

Advertisement

Dec. 31-Jan. 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha, Qatar

Dec. 31-Jan. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand

1 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

1 — Ice hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val Mustair, Switzerland.

1 — Men’s and women’s skiing, city event, Oslo, Norway.

2-3 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

4 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

4-6 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

5 — College football, NCAA Division FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.

5 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.

5 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

5 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

5-6 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

5-6 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

5-6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Otepaa, Estonia.

5-6 — Short Track Speedskating, U.S. Championships, Kearns, Utah.

5-6 — Luge, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

5-7 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Dordrecht, Netherlands.

6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

6 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

6-12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP World Tour/WTA, Sydney International

7 — College football, College Football Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.

7-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand

7-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hobart (Australia) International

8 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Flachau, Austria.

8-9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, team parallel slalom, Bad Gastein, Austria.

10 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu

10-13 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

10-27 — Team Handball, Men’s World Championships, various sites, Denmark and Germany.

11 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

11-13 — Speedskating, European Championships, Collalbo, Italy.

11-13 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

11-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

12 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Glendale, Ariz.

12 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.

12 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Kreishberg, Austria.

12-13 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

12-13 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, St. Anton, Austria.

12-13 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

12-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom and slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.

12-13 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

14 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft.

14-27 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

15 — Pro Basketball, Last day to sign NBA two-way contracts.

15 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom, Kronplatz, Italy.

15-20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Australia.

16-19 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Championship.

16-20 — Biathlon, World Cup, Ruhpolding, Germany.

17-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Desert Challenge, La Quinta, Calif.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

18-19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Laax, Switzerland.

18-20 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Zao, Japan.

18-20 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.

18-20 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Chaux-Neuve, France.

18-20 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

18-27 — Figure Skating, U.S. Championships, Detroit.

19 — College football, East-West Shrine Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.

19 — College football, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.

19-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

19-20 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

19-20 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Otepaa, Estonia.

20 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

21-27 — Figure Skating, European Championships, Minsk, Belarus.

22 — Baseball, Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

23-26 — NCAA Convention, Orlando, Fla.

24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.

24-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego

24-27 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.

24-27 — Biathlon, World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

25 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

25-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

25-27 — Luge, World Championships, Winterberg, Germany.

25-27 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

26 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

26 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

26 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Oakland, Calif.

26 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.

26 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.

26-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, team parallel slalom, Moscow.

26-27 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

26-27 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.

26-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, Super G, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

26-27 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.

26-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Trondheim, Norway.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia.

27 — Pro football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiseralm, Italy.

28-Feb. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy

28-Feb. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Thailand Open, Hua Hin

28-Feb. 15 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.

29 — Men’s’s skiing, World Cup alpine, slalom, Schladming, Austria.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Bogata Championship, Bogata, Colombia.

31-Feb. 3 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

___

FEBRUARY

1-2 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, giant slalom, slalom, Maribor, Slovenia.

1-3 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup first round

1-3 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

1-3 — Speedskating, World Cup, Erfurt, Hamar, Norway.

1-10 — Snowboarding, World Championships, Park City, Utah.

2 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.

2 — Running, U.S. Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.

2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

2 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Atlanta.

2-3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Hinzenbach, Germany.

2-3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

2-3 — Luge, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

2-3 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

2-3 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Klingenthal, Germany.

2-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Championships, Park City, Utah.

3 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Atlanta.

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Ecuador Open, Quito

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, DIEMA XTRA Sofia (Bulgaria) Open

4-10 — Figure Skating, Four Continents, Anaheim, Calif.

5-17 — Men’s and women’s skiing, World Championships, all disciplines, Are, Sweden.

6 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland.

7 — Pro Basketball, NBA Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Vic Open, Victoria, Australia.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Panama Championship, Panama City.

7-10 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Vic Open, Barwon Heads, Australia.

7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

7-10 — Biathlon, World Cup, Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

7-10 — Speedskating, World Single Distances Championships, Inzell, Germany.

8 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Madrid, Spain.

8-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Boca Raton (Fla.) Championship.

8-10 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Turin, Italy.

9 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Minneapolis.

9-10 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

9-10 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Lahti, Finland.

9-10 — Fed Cup first round

9-10 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboardcross, Feldberg, Germany.

9-10 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

9-16 — Curling, U.S. Championships, Kalamazoo, Mich.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Qatar Total Open, Doha

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, ABN Amro World Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, New York Open, Uniondale

11-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am Duel, Daytona Beach, Fla.

14-17 — Biathlon, World Cup, Salt Lake City.

14-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Rostock, Germany.

14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, ISPS Handa World Super 6, Perth, Australia.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Open, Los Angeles

14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Adelaide, Australia.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Nextera Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta.

15-16 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.

15-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Muller Indoor GP, Birmingham, England.

16 — Pro Basketball, NBA 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Daytona 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Arlington, Texas.

16 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, Calgary, Alberta.

16-17 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Pyeongchang, South Korea.

16-17 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Cogne, Italy.

16-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

16-17 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

17 — Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star game, Charlotte, N.C.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Duty Free Championships

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Delray Beach (Fla.) Open

18-24 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open, Budapest

19 — Men’s and women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, city event, Stockholm.

20 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, PSD Bank Meeting, Dusseldorf, Germany.

20-24 — Biathlon, European Championships, Minsk-Raubichi, Belarus.

21-24 — Men’s golf, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi.

22-24 — Athletics, U.S. Indoor Championships, Staten Island, N.Y.

22-24 — Men’s skiing, World Cup alpine, combined, Super G, giant slalom, Bansko, Bulagria.

22-24 — Auto racing, NHRA, Arizona Nationals, Phoenix.

23 — Ice hockey, NHL Stadium Series: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field.

23 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.

23 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory spring training reporting date.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Active Pest Control 200, Hampton, Ga.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR XFINITY, Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga.

23-24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, parallel slalom, Secret Garden, China.

23-24 — Women’s skiing, World Cup alpine, downhill, combined, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

23-24 — Luge, World Cup, Sochi, Russia.

23-24 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Calgary, Alberta.

23-24 — Speedskating, World Sprint Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

24-March 2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Tour.

25 — Ice hockey, NHL trade deadline, 3 p.m., EST.

25-March 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championships

25-March 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Acapulco

25-March 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto Mexicano TELCEL, Acapulco, Mexico

25-March 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP World Tour, Brasil Open, Sao Paulo

26 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

26-March 4 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

27-March 2 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.

27-March 3 — Cycling, UCI World Indoor Track Championships, Pruszkow, Poland.

28-March 2 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.

28-March 3 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Oman Open, Muscat.

28 March 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Web.com, El Bosque Mexico Championship, Guanajuato.

28-March 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

28-March 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, Singapore.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held