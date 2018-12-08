2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts France 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday, June 7 At Paris

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Reims, France

Norway vs. Nigeria, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12 At Nice, France

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m.

At Grenoble, France

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Monday, June 17 At Rennes, France

France vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.

At Reims, France

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m.

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, June 8 At Le Havre, France

China vs. South Africa, Noon

At Rennes, France

Germany vs. China, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 At Valenciennes, France

Germany vs. Spain, Noon

Thursday, June 13 At Paris

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 17 At Montpellier, France

Germany vs. South Africa, Noon

At Le Havre, France

China vs. Spain, Noon

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, June 9 At Valenciennes, France

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m.

At Grenoble, France

Brazil vs. C4, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 13 At Montpellier, France

Australia vs. Brazil, Noon

Friday, June 14 At Reims, France

Jamaica vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18 At Grenoble, France

Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

At Valenciennes, France

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, June 9 At Nice, France

England vs. Scotland, Noon

Monday, June 10 At Paris

Argentina vs. Japan, Noon

Friday, June 14 At Rennes, France

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

England vs. Argentina, Noon

Wednesday, June 19 At Nice, France

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Paris

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, June 10 At Montpellier, France

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Le Havre, France

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 15 At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Noon

At Grenoble, France

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 At Reims, France

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, June 11 At Rennes, France

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon

At Reims, France

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 At Paris

United States vs. China, 9 a.m.

At Nice, France

Sweden vs. Thailand, Noon

Thursday, June 20 At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. China, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 22 At Grenoble, France

Group B winner vs. Group A, C or D third place, 9 a.m.

At Nice, France

Group B second place vs. Group C second place, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 At Valenciennes, France

Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

Group A winner vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 24 At Reims, France

Group B second place vs. Group F winner, Noon

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 At Montpellier, France

Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F second place, Noon

At Rennes, France

Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 27 At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 28 At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 2 At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 6 At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 7 At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.