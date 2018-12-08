Listen Live Sports

2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

December 8, 2018 5:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
W L T GF GA Pts
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, June 7
At Paris

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France

Norway vs. Nigeria, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12
At Nice, France

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m.

At Grenoble, France

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m.

Monday, June 17
At Rennes, France

France vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.

At Reims, France

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
W L T GF GA Pts
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, June 8
At Le Havre, France

China vs. South Africa, Noon

At Rennes, France

Germany vs. China, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France

Germany vs. Spain, Noon

Thursday, June 13
At Paris

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 17
At Montpellier, France

Germany vs. South Africa, Noon

At Le Havre, France

China vs. Spain, Noon

GROUP C
W L T GF GA Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m.

At Grenoble, France

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France

Australia vs. Brazil, Noon

Friday, June 14
At Reims, France

Jamaica vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18
At Grenoble, France

Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

At Valenciennes, France

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
W L T GF GA Pts
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France

England vs. Scotland, Noon

Monday, June 10
At Paris

Argentina vs. Japan, Noon

Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

England vs. Argentina, Noon

Wednesday, June 19
At Nice, France

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Paris

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
W L T GF GA Pts
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Noon

At Grenoble, France

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon

GROUP F
W L T GF GA Pts
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon

At Reims, France

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 16
At Paris

United States vs. China, 9 a.m.

At Nice, France

Sweden vs. Thailand, Noon

Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. China, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France

Group B winner vs. Group A, C or D third place, 9 a.m.

At Nice, France

Group B second place vs. Group C second place, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France

Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

Group A winner vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 24
At Reims, France

Group B second place vs. Group F winner, Noon

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France

Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F second place, Noon

At Rennes, France

Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 28
At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

