2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|GROUP A
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, June 7
|At Paris
France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, June 8
|At Reims, France
Norway vs. Nigeria, 9 a.m.
|Wednesday, June 12
|At Nice, France
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m.
Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m.
|Monday, June 17
|At Rennes, France
France vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Le Havre, France
China vs. South Africa, Noon
Germany vs. China, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 12
|At Valenciennes, France
Germany vs. Spain, Noon
|Thursday, June 13
|At Paris
South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m.
|Monday, June 17
|At Montpellier, France
Germany vs. South Africa, Noon
China vs. Spain, Noon
|GROUP C
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Valenciennes, France
Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m.
Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m.
|Thursday, June 13
|At Montpellier, France
Australia vs. Brazil, Noon
|Friday, June 14
|At Reims, France
Jamaica vs. Italy, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 18
|At Grenoble, France
Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Nice, France
England vs. Scotland, Noon
Argentina vs. Japan, Noon
|Friday, June 14
|At Rennes, France
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m.
England vs. Argentina, Noon
|Wednesday, June 19
|At Nice, France
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monday, June 10
|At Montpellier, France
Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Le Havre, France
New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.
|Saturday, June 15
|At Valenciennes, France
Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Noon
Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m.
|Thursday, June 20
|At Reims, France
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon
|GROUP F
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thailand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Rennes, France
Chile vs. Sweden, Noon
United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m.
United States vs. China, 9 a.m.
Sweden vs. Thailand, Noon
|Thursday, June 20
|At Le Havre, France
Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.
Thailand vs. China, 3 p.m.
|SECOND ROUND
|Saturday, June 22
|At Grenoble, France
Group B winner vs. Group A, C or D third place, 9 a.m.
Group B second place vs. Group C second place, 12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 23
|At Valenciennes, France
Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.
Group A winner vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.
|Monday, June 24
|At Reims, France
Group B second place vs. Group F winner, Noon
Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 25
|At Montpellier, France
Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F second place, Noon
Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.
|QUARTERFINALS
|Thursday, June 27
|At Le Havre, France
Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.
Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, June 29
|At Valenciennes, France
Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.
Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 2
|At Lyon, France
Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 3
|At Lyon, France
Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.
|THIRD PLACE
|Saturday, July 6
|At Nice, France
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday, July 7
|At Lyon, France
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
