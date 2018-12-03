Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

3 Packers OL on injury report, with Bulaga doubtful

December 7, 2018 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have three starting offensive linemen on the injury report for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, with right tackle Bryan Bulaga listed as doubtful to play.

Bulaga left last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury. He has also missed practice this week because of illness. Third-year pro Jason Spriggs would likely start get the start.

Right guard Byron Bell, who also left the Arizona game with a knee injury, is questionable, as is left guard Lane Taylor. He has a foot injury.

Long snapper Hunter Bradley was added to the injury report at midweek with an ankle injury. He is questionable.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/concussion) are also questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus