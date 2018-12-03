Listen Live Sports

3 teams tied for QBE Shootout lead at 13-under 59

December 7, 2018 6:51 pm
 
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell shot 13-under 59 in scramble play Friday to share the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout.

Harman-Kizzire and Grillo-McDowell birdied the final three holes at Tiburon Golf Club, and DeChambeau and Na eagled the par-5 14th.

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were two strokes back at 61 with Charley Hoffman-Gary Woodland and Charles Howell III-Luke List. Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean’ O’Hair shot 62.

The teams will play modified alternate shot Saturday, and close with better ball Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

