Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

4 high school students arrested over wrestling team hazing

December 14, 2018 7:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ELMER, N.J. (AP) — Four New Jersey high school students have been arrested in connection with a hazing incident involving the school wrestling team.

Investigators say they are accused of stripping the victim in a shower area of Arthur P. Schalick High School in Elmer, restraining the victim and threatening to assault the victim with a broomstick.

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says the four juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

Salem County Prosecutor John Lenahan said in a statement Thursday that in an effort to protect the victim, no other details can be released.

Advertisement

Pittsgrove Township School District says it’s working with law enforcement and assures parents no students are currently at risk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley