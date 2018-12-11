Listen Live Sports

49ers place wide receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve

December 11, 2018 8:51 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed receiver Pierre Garcon on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 49ers signed safety Tyree Robinson from Dallas’ practice squad to a two-year deal on Tuesday to replace Garcon on the active roster. San Francisco also signed tight end Marcus Lucas to the practice squad.

Garcon had 64 catches for 786 yards and one touchdown in 16 games over two seasons with the 49ers after signing a five-year, $47.5 million contract in 2017.

Robinson originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent in May. He played the first two games of the season before being waived and has been on Dallas’ practice squad ever since.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

