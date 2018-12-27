49ers-Rams Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (4-11) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 5-10-0, Los Angeles 6-7-2

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 69-66-3

LAST MEETING — Rams beat 49ers, 39-10, Oct. 21

LAST WEEK — Bears beat 49ers, 14-9; Rams beat Cardinals, 31-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 30, Rams No. 2

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (15).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (12), PASS (12).

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (4).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – West Coast’s first two NFL teams meet for 139th time in rivalry dating to 1950. … Rams can clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs and first-round bye with win or Chicago loss, so LA can’t rest starters as it did last season when Niners won season-ending game at Coliseum. Bears playing Vikings at same time in Minnesota. … Niners last swept in season series by Rams in 2004. … San Francisco 0-7 on road. Last time winless for season was 1979 in Bill Walsh’s first season as coach. … TE George Kittle’s 1,228 yards receiving most for 49ers since Terrell Owens’ 1,300 in 2002. Kittle needs 100 yards to pass TE record set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce also in position with 1,274 yards. … Niners K Robbie Gould has made 32 of 33 FGs (97 percent) for best mark in franchise history. … QB Nick Mullens’ seven straight games with at least 220 yards passing tied for second-longest streak in 49ers history to Joe Montana’s nine in 1985-86. … Mullens’ 1,995 yards are third most since merger in first seven games of career, trailing Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton. … Niners have seven takeaways. Record for fewest in season is 11, last done by Chicago in 2016. … Rams trying to win 13 games for third time in franchise history, joining teams in 2001 (14-2) and 1999 (13-3). Rams played in Super Bowl in both of those seasons. … DT Aaron Donald leads NFL with 19 1-2 sacks, in striking distance of Michael Strahan’s NFL record of 22 1-2. Donald had four sacks in Rams’ first meeting with 49ers this season. … RB Todd Gurley fell 183 yards behind Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott for NFL rushing title with DNP (knee) last week. Cowboys game vs. Giants is meaningless, but Gurley could sit again this week after C.J. Anderson filled in well at Arizona. … QB Jared Goff is fourth in NFL with 4,489 yards passing after breaking out of late-season slump. He needs 342 yards to pass Kurt Warner’s single-season Rams record (4,830 in 2001). Fantasy tip: Anderson still might be available for pickup, and he could carry heavy load again, depending on Gurley’s health.

