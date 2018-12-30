49ers-Rams Stats

San Francisco 3 7 7 15—32 L.A. Rams 14 17 14 3—48 First Quarter

La_Cooks 3 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:57.

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:42.

SF_FG Gould 30, 2:11.

Second Quarter

La_Littleton 19 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 12:37.

La_Cooks 18 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 6:00.

SF_James 9 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 2:07.

La_FG Zuerlein 28, :00.

Third Quarter

La_Reynolds 29 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:19.

SF_Morris 1 run (Gould kick), 8:23.

La_Reynolds 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 2:58.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 51, 11:44.

SF_Bourne 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:54.

SF_Kittle 43 pass from Mullens (T.Taylor pass from Mullens), 2:20.

A_72,161.

SF La First downs 22 28 Total Net Yards 391 377 Rushes-yards 22-127 42-155 Passing 264 222 Punt Returns 0-0 2-11 Kickoff Returns 1-25 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-41 Comp-Att-Int 23-33-3 17-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 0-0 Punts 2-49.5 3-43.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 5-41 6-57 Time of Possession 28:10 31:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Morris 16-111, Juszczyk 2-9, J.Wilson 3-9, Mullens 1-(minus 2). Los Angeles, Anderson 23-132, Kelly 15-30, Woods 1-1, Goff 1-0, Mannion 2-(minus 8).

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 23-33-3-282. Los Angeles, Goff 15-26-0-199, Mannion 2-3-0-23.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 9-149, Bourne 5-59, James 3-32, T.Taylor 3-17, Juszczyk 1-15, Dwelley 1-6, Morris 1-4. Los Angeles, Cooks 5-62, Reynolds 4-55, Anderson 3-22, Woods 2-24, Higbee 1-36, Kelly 1-18, Mundt 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

