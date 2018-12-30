Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers-Rams Stats

December 30, 2018 8:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco 3 7 7 15—32
L.A. Rams 14 17 14 3—48
First Quarter

La_Cooks 3 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:57.

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:42.

SF_FG Gould 30, 2:11.

Second Quarter

La_Littleton 19 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 12:37.

Advertisement

La_Cooks 18 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 6:00.

SF_James 9 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 2:07.

La_FG Zuerlein 28, :00.

Third Quarter

La_Reynolds 29 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:19.

SF_Morris 1 run (Gould kick), 8:23.

La_Reynolds 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 2:58.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 51, 11:44.

SF_Bourne 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:54.

SF_Kittle 43 pass from Mullens (T.Taylor pass from Mullens), 2:20.

A_72,161.

___

SF La
First downs 22 28
Total Net Yards 391 377
Rushes-yards 22-127 42-155
Passing 264 222
Punt Returns 0-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 1-25 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-41
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-3 17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 0-0
Punts 2-49.5 3-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-41 6-57
Time of Possession 28:10 31:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Morris 16-111, Juszczyk 2-9, J.Wilson 3-9, Mullens 1-(minus 2). Los Angeles, Anderson 23-132, Kelly 15-30, Woods 1-1, Goff 1-0, Mannion 2-(minus 8).

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 23-33-3-282. Los Angeles, Goff 15-26-0-199, Mannion 2-3-0-23.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 9-149, Bourne 5-59, James 3-32, T.Taylor 3-17, Juszczyk 1-15, Dwelley 1-6, Morris 1-4. Los Angeles, Cooks 5-62, Reynolds 4-55, Anderson 3-22, Woods 2-24, Higbee 1-36, Kelly 1-18, Mundt 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held