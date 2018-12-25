Listen Live Sports

76ers-Celtics, Box

December 25, 2018 8:13 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (114)

Butler 9-21 3-3 24, Chandler 5-11 2-2 15, Embiid 10-17 12-12 34, Simmons 4-9 3-7 11, Redick 5-16 3-5 17, Muscala 1-9 0-0 3, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 23-29 114.

BOSTON (121)

Tatum 7-18 8-9 23, Morris 8-13 4-4 23, Horford 2-10 0-0 4, Irving 17-33 1-1 40, Smart 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Hayward 2-6 1-2 5, Theis 2-7 1-2 6, Rozier 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 45-108 17-20 121.

Philadelphia 25 26 38 19 6—114
Boston 32 25 29 22 13—121

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-40 (Redick 4-10, Chandler 3-6, Butler 3-7, Embiid 2-4, Shamet 1-2, Korkmaz 1-2, Muscala 1-8, McConnell 0-1), Boston 14-41 (Irving 5-10, Morris 3-5, Rozier 2-3, Smart 2-5, Theis 1-3, Tatum 1-7, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 16), Boston 55 (Tatum, Irving 10). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8), Boston 21 (Horford 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Boston 21. Technicals_Redick, Smart. A_18,624 (18,624).

