76ers-Pistons, Box

December 7, 2018 9:53 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (117)

Butler 13-27 11-12 38, Chandler 4-5 0-0 10, A.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 8-11 2-2 18, Redick 5-18 6-6 18, Muscala 7-13 0-0 18, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 1-3 1-1 3, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Korkmaz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-90 20-21 117.

DETROIT (111)

Robinson III 2-7 0-0 5, Griffin 7-15 17-24 31, Drummond 7-19 7-7 21, R.Jackson 5-13 2-2 13, Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Leuer 1-1 0-0 2, Pachulia 2-5 4-4 8, Calderon 3-5 0-0 7, Galloway 5-15 0-0 12, Kennard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-89 30-37 111.

Philadelphia 28 28 33 28—117
Detroit 27 41 22 21—111

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-32 (Muscala 4-9, Chandler 2-3, Redick 2-10, Butler 1-6, Shamet 0-1, A.Johnson 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2), Detroit 7-28 (Galloway 2-9, Calderon 1-2, Brown 1-2, Kennard 1-3, Robinson III 1-3, R.Jackson 1-5, Pachulia 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out_A.Johnson. Rebounds_Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 14), Detroit 49 (Griffin 12). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (Simmons, Butler 6), Detroit 22 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 28, Detroit 24. Technicals_Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Griffin. A_15,680 (20,491).

