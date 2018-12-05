76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (102)

Butler 15-27 4-4 38, Chandler 1-6 0-0 3, Embiid 5-17 0-2 10, Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Redick 9-16 2-2 25, Muscala 1-4 3-3 6, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Shamet 2-6 2-3 6, Korkmaz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-88 11-14 102.

TORONTO (113)

Leonard 13-24 5-6 36, Siakam 3-8 0-0 6, Ibaka 7-13 4-4 18, Lowry 2-8 2-2 7, Green 2-9 0-0 5, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Anunoby 2-8 0-0 4, Monroe 2-4 0-1 4, Valanciunas 9-13 8-9 26, Wright 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 43-100 19-22 113.

Philadelphia 29 20 28 25—102 Toronto 23 30 25 35—113

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-35 (Redick 5-12, Butler 4-7, Chandler 1-3, Muscala 1-4, Korkmaz 0-1, Embiid 0-4, Shamet 0-4), Toronto 8-29 (Leonard 5-6, VanVleet 1-3, Green 1-6, Lowry 1-7, Miles 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Anunoby 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 12), Toronto 53 (Leonard 9). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (Simmons 11), Toronto 25 (Siakam 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Toronto 13. Technicals_Butler, Embiid. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.