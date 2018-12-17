76ers-Spurs, Box

PHILADELPHIA (96)

Butler 3-13 0-0 6, Chandler 3-7 2-2 10, Embiid 6-17 1-1 13, Simmons 7-10 2-2 16, Redick 7-11 0-0 16, Bolden 0-2 0-2 0, Muscala 4-8 0-0 11, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McConnell 2-7 0-0 4, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, Korkmaz 2-8 0-0 5, Milton 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 40-98 5-7 96.

SAN ANTONIO (123)

Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 10-15 0-0 21, Aldridge 8-14 4-4 20, Forbes 3-7 0-0 6, DeRozan 9-16 2-2 20, Pondexter 1-1 1-2 4, Eubanks 3-3 0-0 6, Bertans 4-6 5-5 16, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, Mills 2-4 2-2 8, White 4-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 49-87 16-17 123.

Philadelphia 32 17 22 25— 96 San Antonio 29 31 33 30—123

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-37 (Muscala 3-4, Milton 2-3, Redick 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Shamet 1-3, Korkmaz 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Butler 0-3, Embiid 0-6), San Antonio 9-23 (Bertans 3-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 2-6, Pondexter 1-1, Gay 1-5, White 0-1, Forbes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 6), San Antonio 28 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 15, San Antonio 14. A_17,486 (18,581).

