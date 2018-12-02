Aberg’s 2 goals in 3rd lift Ducks to 6-5 surprise over Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pontus Aberg scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 5:05 remaining, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped Washington’s seven-game win streak by rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

The Ducks trailed 5-1 in the second, but put together an impressive comeback to earn their fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists and Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist in the finale of a five-game trip.

It was Anaheim’s highest scoring game of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist for Washington, which chased John Gibson after scoring three times in the first part of the first period.

Ryan Miller stopped 18 of 20 shots for the win.

