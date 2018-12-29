Abilene Christian grabs 11th win, beating McMurry 88-40

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 17 points and Jalone Friday added 12 as Abilene Christian had little trouble with Division III McMurry, rolling to an 88-40 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Farquhar added 11 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats who outscored McMurry 50-20 in the paint. Jaylen Franklin had nine points to go with four steals.

Abilene Christian (11-2) won four of its last five games to close out nonconference play and opens Southland Conference action against New Orleans on Wednesday. ACU posted its best nonconference record since the 1998-99 team started 11-0.

The Wildcats sprinted to a 38-20 halftime advantage and then opened the second half on a 32-5 run to win the final stanza 50-20. ACU led throughout and scored 29 points off of 22 McMurry turnovers.

Advertisement

Zacc Carter had 15 points for McMurry.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.