Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Abram scores 25 as Milwaukee beats D-III Wisconsin Lutheran

December 16, 2018 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeAndre Abram had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Vance Johnson scored 17 points to help Milwaukee beat D-III Wisconsin Lutheran 87-64 on Sunday.

Abram was 10-of-17 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and added four assists and two blocks. Darius Roy had 13 points, Jake Wright scored 11 and Bryce Barnes 10 for Milwaukee (4-8).

Abram hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, made another 3 to make it 10-0 and the Panthers never trailed. Caleb Goldstein’s 3-pointer capped an 8-2 run that spanned halftime and pulled Wisconsin Lutheran within seven, but Milwaukee scored the next 13 points to push its lead to 56-36 with 15:41 to play and the Warriors trailed by at least 16 the rest of the way.

The Panthers shot 51 percent (31 of 61) from the field and hit a season-high 14 3-pointers.

Advertisement

Mack Knueppel had 13 points, Andrew Bruggink scored 12 and Collin Kennedy added 10 points for Wisconsin Lutheran.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress