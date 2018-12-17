AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Valdosta State (Ga.) (33)
|14-0
|825
|3
|2. Ferris State (Mich.)
|15-1
|792
|2
|3. Minnesota State
|13-1
|750
|1
|4. Notre Dame (Ohio)
|13-1
|699
|11
|5. Tarleton State (Texas)
|12-1
|670
|6
|6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|12-1
|662
|4
|7. Colorado State-Pueblo
|11-2
|546
|9
|8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
|12-2
|497
|17
|9. Texas A&M-Commerce
|10-3
|482
|15
|10. Northwest Missouri State
|10-3
|475
|18
|11. Indianapolis (Ind.)
|10-2
|462
|12
|12. Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|11-3
|412
|NR
|13. Minnesota-Duluth
|11-1
|408
|5
|14. Grand Valley State (Mich.)
|10-2
|395
|7
|15. Hillsdale (Mich.)
|10-3
|301
|23
|16. West Georgia
|10-2
|293
|10
|17. West Chester (Pa.)
|10-1
|281
|8
|18. Colorado School of Mines
|10-2
|256
|14
|19. Bowie State (Md.)
|10-3
|232
|25
|20. Harding (Ark.)
|9-3
|229
|21
|21. LIU-Post (N.Y.)
|10-1
|189
|13
|22. Fort Hays State (Kan.)
|9-3
|180
|19
|23. New Haven (Conn.)
|9-3
|177
|NR
|24. Wingate (N.C.)
|9-4
|137
|NR
|25. Midwestern State (Texas)
|8-2
|119
|16
Others Receiving Votes: Kutztown (Pa.) 105, West Alabama, 43, Ohio Dominican, 32, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 21, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 14, Missouri S&T, 11, Florida Tech, 8, Indiana (Pa.) 7, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 6, Chadron State (Neb.) 3, Central Washington, 2, Virginia Union, 2, Ashland (Ohio) 1, Tiffin (Ohio) 1.
