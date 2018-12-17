AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. Valdosta State (Ga.) (33) 14-0 825 3 2. Ferris State (Mich.) 15-1 792 2 3. Minnesota State 13-1 750 1 4. Notre Dame (Ohio) 13-1 699 11 5. Tarleton State (Texas) 12-1 670 6 6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 12-1 662 4 7. Colorado State-Pueblo 11-2 546 9 8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 12-2 497 17 9. Texas A&M-Commerce 10-3 482 15 10. Northwest Missouri State 10-3 475 18 11. Indianapolis (Ind.) 10-2 462 12 12. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 11-3 412 NR 13. Minnesota-Duluth 11-1 408 5 14. Grand Valley State (Mich.) 10-2 395 7 15. Hillsdale (Mich.) 10-3 301 23 16. West Georgia 10-2 293 10 17. West Chester (Pa.) 10-1 281 8 18. Colorado School of Mines 10-2 256 14 19. Bowie State (Md.) 10-3 232 25 20. Harding (Ark.) 9-3 229 21 21. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 10-1 189 13 22. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 9-3 180 19 23. New Haven (Conn.) 9-3 177 NR 24. Wingate (N.C.) 9-4 137 NR 25. Midwestern State (Texas) 8-2 119 16

Others Receiving Votes: Kutztown (Pa.) 105, West Alabama, 43, Ohio Dominican, 32, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 21, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 14, Missouri S&T, 11, Florida Tech, 8, Indiana (Pa.) 7, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 6, Chadron State (Neb.) 3, Central Washington, 2, Virginia Union, 2, Ashland (Ohio) 1, Tiffin (Ohio) 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.