AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (50) 15-0 1250 2 2. Mount Union (Ohio) 14-1 1197 1 3. Wisconsin-Whitewater 13-1 1118 4 4. St. John’s (Minn.) 12-1 1090 5 5. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 12-2 1065 13 6. Bethel (Minn.) 11-2 909 15 7. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 9-2 815 7 8. Frostburg State (Md.) 10-1 788 6 9. North Central (Ill.) 10-2 784 9 10. Muhlenberg (Pa.) 11-2 760 22 11. Brockport (N.Y.) 11-1 755 3 12. Rensselaer (N.Y.) 10-2 700 23 13. Whitworth (Wash.) 10-1 692 11 14. John Carroll (Ohio) 9-2 428 8 15. Centre (Ky.) 10-2 427 NR 16. Berry (Ga.) 10-2 425 18 16. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 9-2 425 11 18. St. Thomas (Minn.) 8-2 332 19 19. Trine (Ind.) 10-1 319 10 20. Wittenberg (Ohio) 9-1 251 16 21. St. Norbert (Wis.) 10-2 247 NR 22. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 9-2 233 14 23. Wabash (Ind.) 9-1 231 17 24. Randolph-Macon (Va.) 9-3 225 NR 25. Illinois Wesleyan 8-2 210 21

Others Receiving Votes: Linfield (Ore.) 173, Wheaton (Ill.) 97, Wartburg (Iowa) 64, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) 40, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 39, Framingham State (Mass.) 27, Denison (Ohio) 21, Washington (Mo.) 17, Salisbury (Md.) 14, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 12, Trinity (Conn.) 12, Wesley (Del.) 9, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 8, Hanover (Ind.) 6, MIT (Mass.) 6, Southwestern (Texas) 5, Western New England (Mass.) 5, Amherst (Mass.) 4, Monmouth (Ill.) 4, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 3, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 2, Ithaca (N.Y.) 1, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 1, Trinity (Texas) 1.

