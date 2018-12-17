AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (50)
|15-0
|1250
|2
|2. Mount Union (Ohio)
|14-1
|1197
|1
|3. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|13-1
|1118
|4
|4. St. John’s (Minn.)
|12-1
|1090
|5
|5. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
|12-2
|1065
|13
|6. Bethel (Minn.)
|11-2
|909
|15
|7. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
|9-2
|815
|7
|8. Frostburg State (Md.)
|10-1
|788
|6
|9. North Central (Ill.)
|10-2
|784
|9
|10. Muhlenberg (Pa.)
|11-2
|760
|22
|11. Brockport (N.Y.)
|11-1
|755
|3
|12. Rensselaer (N.Y.)
|10-2
|700
|23
|13. Whitworth (Wash.)
|10-1
|692
|11
|14. John Carroll (Ohio)
|9-2
|428
|8
|15. Centre (Ky.)
|10-2
|427
|NR
|16. Berry (Ga.)
|10-2
|425
|18
|16. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
|9-2
|425
|11
|18. St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8-2
|332
|19
|19. Trine (Ind.)
|10-1
|319
|10
|20. Wittenberg (Ohio)
|9-1
|251
|16
|21. St. Norbert (Wis.)
|10-2
|247
|NR
|22. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
|9-2
|233
|14
|23. Wabash (Ind.)
|9-1
|231
|17
|24. Randolph-Macon (Va.)
|9-3
|225
|NR
|25. Illinois Wesleyan
|8-2
|210
|21
Others Receiving Votes: Linfield (Ore.) 173, Wheaton (Ill.) 97, Wartburg (Iowa) 64, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) 40, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 39, Framingham State (Mass.) 27, Denison (Ohio) 21, Washington (Mo.) 17, Salisbury (Md.) 14, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 12, Trinity (Conn.) 12, Wesley (Del.) 9, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 8, Hanover (Ind.) 6, MIT (Mass.) 6, Southwestern (Texas) 5, Western New England (Mass.) 5, Amherst (Mass.) 4, Monmouth (Ill.) 4, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 3, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 2, Ithaca (N.Y.) 1, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 1, Trinity (Texas) 1.
