The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

December 1, 2018 12:11 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 22 16 5 1 0 33 76 58
Bridgeport 22 12 7 2 1 27 73 74
Springfield 19 11 6 0 2 24 72 61
Lehigh Valley 19 11 6 1 1 24 77 68
Hartford 22 10 9 1 2 23 68 77
WB/Scranton 22 9 9 3 1 22 67 65
Providence 20 9 8 3 0 21 68 63
Hershey 21 9 11 0 1 19 51 68
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 20 13 5 2 0 28 72 62
Cleveland 21 11 7 3 0 25 68 75
Syracuse 18 11 5 2 0 24 68 50
Belleville 22 10 11 1 0 21 69 74
Binghamton 22 9 10 3 0 21 61 78
Toronto 19 8 7 2 2 20 77 78
Utica 23 9 12 1 1 20 65 85
Laval 23 8 12 2 1 19 58 63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 21 12 4 3 2 29 75 53
Milwaukee 23 13 7 3 0 29 65 62
Grand Rapids 21 12 7 0 2 26 67 65
Chicago 20 10 7 2 1 23 76 66
Rockford 22 9 8 1 4 23 53 64
Manitoba 20 10 9 1 0 21 54 66
Texas 19 9 8 1 1 20 72 62
San Antonio 22 8 14 0 0 16 53 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 17 11 3 1 2 25 58 37
Tucson 18 11 5 1 1 24 65 58
Colorado 20 10 7 3 0 23 61 67
Stockton 21 10 10 1 0 21 72 87
Ontario 18 8 7 2 1 19 65 75
Bakersfield 17 9 8 0 0 18 60 54
San Diego 16 7 7 1 1 16 59 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 5, Cleveland 4, OT

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Laval 2, Belleville 1

Manitoba 5, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Utica 2

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3

Providence 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2, OT

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO

Manitoba at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

